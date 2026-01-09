SciBase announces outcome of the offer to repurchase outstanding warrants of series TO 2

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the repurchase offer for all warrants of series TO 2 resolved by the Board of Directors on 7 November 2025 (the "TO 2 Offer"). The outcome shows that holders of a total of 418,150,952 warrants of series TO 2 have accepted the TO 2 Offer where two (2) warrants of series TO 2 entitle to one (1) newly issued share in the Company. The outcome of the TO 2 Offer corresponds to approximately 83.9 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO 2 and results in the issuance of 209,075,476 new shares in SciBase. Following the completion of the TO 2 Offer, the number of outstanding warrants of series TO 2 will amount to 80,383,883.

On 7 November 2025, the Company announced that the Board of Directors had resolved to make the TO 2 Offer to all holders of warrants of series TO 2. Within the framework of the TO 2 Offer, two (2) warrants of series TO 2 entitled to one (1) new share in the Company.

The acceptance period for the TO 2 Offer commenced on 8 December 2025 and ended on 8 January 2026. Within the framework of the TO2 Offer, the Company has previously received irrevocable undertakings from a group of investors to tender a total of 368,709,753 warrants of series TO 2 in the TO 2 Offer, corresponding to approximately 74 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO 2.

The TO 2 Offer has been accepted by holders of a total of 418,150,952 warrants of series TO 2, which corresponds to approximately 83.9 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO 2. As a result of the TO 2 Offer, 209,075,476 new shares will be issued, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 33.5 percent (calculated on the total number of outstanding shares in the Company after completion of the TO 2 Offer). Following the TO 2 Offer, the number of outstanding warrants of series TO 2 will amount to 80,383,883.

Subscription of shares in accordance with the TO 2 Offer will in practice be made through subscription of shares in a directed set-off issue of new shares to the holders of warrants of series TO 2 who have accepted the TO 2 Offer (the "Set-off Issue"). The Board of Directors intends to resolve on the Set-off Issue around 27 January 2026 based on the issue authorization received by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 5 December 2025.

Shares issued as a result of the TO 2 Offer will be registered and delivered in connection with the registration of the rights issue of shares, of approximately SEK 83 million, resolved by the Board of Directors on 29 December 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). Accordingly, the shares issued as a result of the TO 2 Offer will not entitle to participation in the Rights Issue.

Shares and share capital

Through the TO 2 Offer, the share capital in the Company will increase by SEK 10,453,773.80 through the issuance of a total of 209,075,476 new shares.

Advisors

SciBase has retained Bergs Securities and Birchtree Advisory as financial advisors and Advokatfirman Schjødt as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue and the TO2 Offer.

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Høiland, Chairman of the Board, phone +45 612 207 30

Michael Colérus, CFO, phone +46 70 341 34 72

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Telefon: +46 8 588 68 570, E-post: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to increase diagnostic accuracy and ensure proactive management of skin health.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, enabling physicians to improve and save lives through early detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

SciBase is based on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm and is a leader in dermatological advances.

The company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Read more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

