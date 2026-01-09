Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) is proud to announce that it has maintained its "A" rating in the CDP Climate Change category, allowing the Group to remain on the prestigious "A List" in this category, thus ranking among the top 4% of companies assessed by CDP.

In addition, Arkema has also maintained its "A-" rating in the Water Security category. These recognitions confirm the Group's strong commitment to environmental transparency and its leading performance, particularly in contributing to the fight against climate change as well as the preservation of water resources.

The Group continues to roll out its climate plan, defined as part of the 1.5°C trajectory validated by the SBTi, with the objective of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions for Scopes 1+2 by 48.5% in 2030 compared to 2019. For Scope 3, having already exceeded its target in 2024, the Group has set a new, more ambitious target of reducing its Scope 3 emissions by 67% in 2030 compared to 2019.

In terms of water resource preservation, Arkema also has an ambitious target to reduce its water withdrawals by 27% in 2030 compared to 2019.

"This renewed performance is the result of the daily commitment of our teams, who work collectively to integrate sustainability at the heart of our activities," said Emmanuelle Bromet, Arkema's Sustainable Development Vice-President. "Maintaining these CDP ratings demonstrates the robustness of our environmental strategy, the effectiveness of the actions implemented across the whole Group, and our ability to achieve performance levels among the highest in the industry.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that helps companies, capital markets, cities, states, and regions measure and manage their environmental impacts on climate change, water security, and deforestation. Its disclosure system is recognized worldwide as a benchmark for corporate environmental transparency and action. In 2025, 640 investors representing $127 trillion in assets asked CDP to collect data on environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities. Nearly 20,000 companies were scored, out of more than 22,100 that responded to the questionnaire through CDP's platform.

