

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Arkema (ARKAY.PK) announced earnings for full year that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR63 million, or EUR0.51 per share. This compares with EUR354 million, or EUR4.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arkema reported adjusted earnings of EUR328 million or EUR4.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to EUR9.068 billion from EUR9.544 billion last year.



Arkema earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR63 Mln. vs. EUR354 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.51 vs. EUR4.49 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.068 Bln vs. EUR9.544 Bln last year.



