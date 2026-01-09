

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Pandora A/S (PANDY.PK, PNDORA.CO), a Danish jewelry maker and retailer, said on Friday that it expects a drop in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by weak consumer sentiments, especially in North America.



For the final quarter, Pandora anticipates revenue of DKK 11.9 billion, less than the DKK 12 billion in the same period last year. The company projects an operating profit of DKK 4 billion, compared with DKK 4.1 billion a year ago.



For the full year, the Danish company anticipates revenue of DKK 32.5 billion, higher than the prior year's DKK 31.7 billion. Pandora expects an operating profit of DKK 7.8 billion, less than the DKK 8 billion last year.



'The bottom-line performance demonstrates strong gross margins and cost discipline which partially offset significant external headwinds from commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, and tariffs,' the company said.



Pandora will release its annual earnings report on February 5.



