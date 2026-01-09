Remergify, Inc.: Remergify and Himalaya Technologies Launch Beta Test for Mophoe Social: The Revolutionary Social Trading Platform That Combines Community Intelligence with Instant AI-Powered Execution

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Remergify and Himalaya Technologies (OTC Expert:HMLA) today announced the opening of beta testing for Mophoe Social , a groundbreaking platform that merges social networking with instant trading capabilities powered by advanced AI technology. Positioned as "Wall Street Bets meets Facebook," Mophoe Social empowers traders to act instantly on real-time community intelligence and market signals.

The Social Trading Revolution

Mophoe Social transforms how traders discover opportunities, coordinate strategies, and execute trades by combining three powerful elements:

Community Intelligence : A vibrant social network where traders share insights, coordinate strategies, and track market movements in real-time

AI-Powered Natural Language Trading : An intuitive chat-based trading assistant that executes trades through simple conversational commands

Instant Execution: The ability to act immediately on information, whether following community momentum or copying whale trades

"Imagine discussing a potential move on $SOUL with a large group of traders and everyone coordinating their purchases simultaneously through natural language commands," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Innovation and Implementation Officer of Remergify. "Or tracking a crypto whale who just bought a significant amount of $BASE and instructing your AI chatbot to instantly copy that trade. That's the power of Mophoe Social - turning information into action at the speed of conversation."

Beta Program Details

The beta version of Mophoe Social, accessible at beta.mophoe.com , features simulated trading using live market data, allowing users to experience the platform's full functionality in a risk-free environment while final preparations are made for the production launch.

Key features available in beta include:

Natural Language Trading Interface : Execute trades by simply telling the AI chatbot what you want to do

Social Feed and Groups : Connect with traders, share insights, and coordinate strategies

Whale Tracking : Monitor and copy trades from influential market participants

Real-Time Market Data : Access live information for informed decision-making

Community Coordination Tools: Organize and execute synchronized trading strategies

A mobile application will be launched shortly after the web platform's full production release, ensuring traders can stay connected and execute trades from anywhere.

About the Technology

Mophoe Social's proprietary AI trading assistant understands natural language commands, eliminating the complexity of traditional trading interfaces. Users can execute sophisticated trading strategies through simple conversational instructions, making advanced trading accessible to everyone from experienced traders to newcomers.

The platform's social infrastructure enables unprecedented levels of community coordination, transparency, and collective intelligence in the trading space.

Join the Beta

Traders interested in participating in the Mophoe Social beta test can register at beta.mophoe.com. Beta testers will have the opportunity to provide feedback that shapes the final product and gain early access to a platform poised to revolutionize social trading.

About Remergify

Remergify develops technology solutions that seek to unlock value for shareholders of overlooked or structurally disadvantaged issuers by integrating modern blockchain infrastructure with traditional capital markets workflows. The firm focuses on tools that can improve liquidity, engagement, and income generation for registered shareholders across the expert and OTC markets.?

About Himalaya Technologies (OTC Expert:HMLA)

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert:HMLA) is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing emerging technology assets that can create long-term value for its shareholders. Through its joint ownership of Expert Market Protocol, Himalaya Technologies seeks to bring next-generation, blockchain-based shareholder reward systems to the OTC Expert Market and beyond.?

Contact

Stuart Fine

CEO

stuart@remergify.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws) concerning Himalaya Technologies, Inc. ("Himalaya Technologies," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") and our industry. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and relate to our expectations, strategies, plans, and intentions regarding future operations and opportunities, including our interests in Mophoe.com and ExpertMarketProtocol.com.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "goal," "seek," "continue," or similar expressions. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are based upon current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management, as well as current market and regulatory conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated business developments, partnerships, platform integrations, tokenized asset initiatives, and other strategic activities involving Mophoe.com and ExpertMarketProtocol.com.

These statements inherently involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; evolving legal frameworks applicable to digital assets and Web3 technologies; risks related to technology development or execution; competitive pressures; and other risks.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-and-himalaya-technologies-launch-beta-test-for-mophoe-social-the-rev-1125956