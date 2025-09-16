Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Secures High-Value Equity and Digital Asset Deal with Himalaya Technologies

30% Stock Position, Cash Consideration, and Multi-Platform Ownership Expand SILS' Digital Growth Pipeline

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) (the "Company") today announced it has executed a definitive agreement with Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert:HMLA), adding a powerful new dimension to its digital and fintech portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Scott Mines will receive:

30% equity ownership in Himalaya Technologies, Inc., in the form of restricted preferred shares

$50,000 cash payment upon achieving certain milestones,

30% ownership in multiple high-growth digital platforms, including:

MOPHOE Crypto Social Platform including chat, public/private feeds, user-generated and third-party content, e-commerce, and more. Web and Mobile versions will be available

MOPHOE Stock/Crypto Platform incorporating DeFi and token creation/launch capabilities, for web and mobile.

OTC Expert Market Revival Platform for stranded/delisted issuers, allowing them to make the quantum-leap to the blockchain through tokenization of equity, debt and real world assets ("RWA").

Equity participation in forthcoming digital assets: MOPHOE, FOMO, HMLA, and other future tokens.

"This transaction is transformative for Silver Scott Mines," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "By securing equity, cash, and platform ownership, we are positioning SILS to benefit directly from multiple revenue streams in the rapidly expanding digital economy. Our shareholders gain exposure not only to Himalaya Technologies, but also to new platforms and token ecosystems with strong growth potential."

This is the second major digital development contract SILS has signed in September, signaling the Company's aggressive execution of its dual-track growth strategy: leveraging both traditional resource assets and high-value digital ventures to drive shareholder returns.

Commenting on the transaction, Vik Grover, CEO of Himalaya Technologies, "The development team of Silver Scott Mines has already shown us a working model of one of the platforms which will include mobile apps and the ability for our business to go viral. Having access to their crypto exchange will enhance not only our social site, but the launch of our corresponding tokens. We are excited about the transformation we see for Himalaya Technologies and its shareholders with this arrangement."

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert: HMLA) is a digital innovation company focused on building and scaling next-generation social, crypto, and fintech platforms.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to deliver long-term value to shareholders by bridging traditional assets with emerging digital opportunities.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com | www.peachhim.com | Trustnft.io | www.eggplanther.com | www.rivalmemecoins.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

