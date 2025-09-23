Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CYQ | ISIN: US43742A2096 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. and Himalaya Technologies to Launch Expert Market Protocol and HMLA MEME Coin for Shareholder Engagement

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTCID:SILS) (the "Company") and Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert:HMLA) today announced that they are developing Expert Market Protocol ("EMP" www.expertmarketprotocol.com), a new blockchain-powered platform built to give companies and their shareholders stuck on the OTC Expert Market new tools, visibility, and engagement opportunities.

The project is being developed as part of a recently signed contract between the two companies that aligns their interests in developing crypto forward solutions to current financial market problems. With Silver Scott Mines, Inc. becoming a sizable Himalaya shareholder (30%) the benefits of successful projects are compounded. The goal of Expert Market Protocol is to build a framework where issuers can connect directly with their investor base, leveraging blockchain transparency and creative digital assets to drive awareness and activity. The Companies envision attaching a crypto social network driving the EMP and generate a flywheel effect between shareholders and the blockchain.

As part of the rollout, Silver Scott and Himalaya plan to introduce the HMLA MEME Coin -a community-driven digital token that will act as a marketing and entertainment tool for HMLA shareholders. These coins are designed for fun, engagement, and brand-building, not as securities or investments. The Company stresses that the HMLA MEME Coin has no intrinsic or financial value and should not be considered a store of value or investment product.

"Crypto culture is about community, creativity, and participation," said Stuart Fine CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "With Expert Market Protocol, we're combining blockchain innovation with shareholder communication. The HMLA MEME Coin is a fun first step in showing how companies on the Expert Market can still build engagement, energy, and visibility with their investor base."

Vik Grover, CEO of Himalaya stated, "After being moved to the Expert Market, I realized that the options for getting off this exchange are extremely challenging from a corporate standpoint. Being moved to the Expert Market dramatically reduces liquidity and capital availability, which makes it impossible to fund operations and build value for shareholders. In discussing this conundrum with Silver Scott's digital team, we conceived a platform that can help both companies and shareholders alike. I've already seen Silver Scott execute on other web3 projects and have full confidence that once the site is launched it will bring new opportunities for companies who are in a similar position to ours. It's time for OTC issuers and their constituents to make the quantum leap to the blockchain, which is a natural step for companies with no viable alternative for future listing due to our outdated regulatory system."

The Companies invite Expert Market listed companies and their shareholders to sign up at www.expertmarketprotocol.com. Plans to share further updates on the development roadmap, launch timeline, and future utilities of Expert Market Protocol in the weeks ahead will be announced.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTCID:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to deliver long-term value to shareholders by bridging traditional assets with emerging digital opportunities. Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com. Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com. Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com. Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com, www.peachhim.com, Trustnft.io, www.eggplanther.com, www.rivalmemecoins.com

About Himalaya Technologies
Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert:HMLA) is a diversified technology company engaged in developing digital platforms and applications across emerging technology sectors including social media, blockchain, and fintech.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those regarding the development and projected launch of Expert Market Protocol, the introduction of the HMLA MEME Coin, and potential shareholder benefits. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory requirements, market acceptance, and execution challenges. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
908-356-9852

Vikram Grover
CEO
Himalaya Technologies, Inc.
630-708-0750

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-inc.-and-himalaya-technologies-to-launch-expert-ma-1077123

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.