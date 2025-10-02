Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Unveils Proprietary AI Engine to Power AffordableTelehealthPlan.com

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2025 / Silver Scott today announced the upcoming release of its proprietary AI engine designed to transform patient intake and triage for AffordableTelehealthPlan.com, the company's new healthcare platform aimed at providing affordable, accessible care for millions of underserved Americans.

The AI engine enables patients to describe their symptoms by text, voice, or video. Using advanced multimodal understanding, the system instantly extracts key medical information, screens for red-flag conditions, and provides structured triage summaries. These summaries are shared with doctors on the platform, allowing for faster, safer, and more accurate treatment decisions.

"Our mission is to remove barriers to healthcare for everyone, especially low-income and uninsured communities who often rely on emergency rooms as their first point of care," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott. "By equipping our doctors with AI-powered triage, we give patients immediate guidance and physicians the context they need to deliver quality care in minutes - not hours or days."

Reducing Hospital Burden & Costs

One of the biggest benefits of AffordableTelehealthPlan.com is its potential to reduce unnecessary hospital and ER visits, which remain a major driver of rising healthcare costs. By delivering early intervention and preventive care, patients can resolve common conditions before they escalate to costly hospital stays. This not only improves outcomes for patients but also aligns with insurers' goals of lowering claims expenses through proactive, preventive healthcare solutions.

Key Benefits of the Silver Scott AI Triage Engine:

Faster Intake: Patients submit symptoms in their own words-no forms, no waiting.

Safety First: AI automatically flags critical conditions and recommends emergency escalation when necessary.

Doctor Empowerment: Clinicians receive concise, structured reports that streamline visits and improve accuracy.

Preventive Savings: Early triage reduces avoidable ER use, alleviating hospital costs for insurers and improving patient outcomes.

Inclusive Access: Works for insured, uninsured, and underinsured users; seamlessly connects patients to coverage options.

AffordableTelehealthPlan.com aims to onboard 10 million users, guiding them into appropriate insurance plans and delivering billable, high-quality telehealth visits. By combining AI triage with licensed physicians, Silver Scott is building the largest digital safety net for underserved patients in the United States - while simultaneously delivering the cost savings insurers and hospitals are seeking.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

