Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Releases Major Update in its Seedless Wallet Program Powered by Crossmint and Silver Scott Digital

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced a major update to its Seedless Wallet Program, a next-generation cross-border payments and digital asset wallet solution. The program leverages Crossmint's industry-leading wallet infrastructure combined with SILS-backed tokenization to deliver a seamless, secure, and user-friendly alternative to traditional remittance services.

The Problem (Old Way)

Millions of people worldwide still rely on outdated cash-based remittance systems. Funds must often be collected in person, in local currencies that steadily lose value, forcing recipients to endure long lines and costly fees.

The Solution (Powered by Crossmint + SSD)

Silver Scott Mines' Seedless Wallet Program provides a digital-first experience that solves these challenges:

Instant Access: Recipients instantly receive and store value in stable digital assets.

Flexible Conversion: Users can convert to local currency only when needed, helping protect against inflation and currency depreciation.

Spend & Earn: Wallet holders will soon be able to spend balances directly, integrate with local merchants, and earn SILS rewards.

No Complexity: No passphrases, no gas fees, and no crypto learning curve. Just a seamless, mobile-first experience.

SILS at the Core

Unlike legacy remittance providers, the Seedless Wallet Program is not merely an overlay of existing financial systems - it is a bridge into a new digital ecosystem. Powered by SILS, the platform creates a self-sustaining loop where users can send, receive, save, spend, and grow value globally.

"With the Seedless Wallet, we're solving a real-world pain point for underserved communities. This program puts SILS at the heart of financial empowerment - it will bring instant settlement, borderless access, and long-term stability to people who need it most," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

908-356-9852 SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

