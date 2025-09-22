Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Digital Division Delivers Kanab.club Beta to Everest Networks Under Recently Completed Agreement

Silver Scott Mines Digital Division Delivers Kanab.club Beta to Everest Networks Under Expansion Agreement

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTCID:SILS), through its Silver Scott Digital Division, today announced the successful delivery of the beta version of its Kanab.club platform to Everest Networks. This milestone marks the first major deliverable under the previously announced strategic collaboration between the two companies and signals a significant advancement in Silver Scott's digital asset and community platform portfolio.

Under the agreement, Everest Networks will test-drive Kanab.club , which is designed to be an innovative hub for the rapidly growing cannabis community. The digital platform targets consumers, brands, retailers, events, and positive enthusiast engagement in compliant jurisdictions. Both Companies anticipate accelerating feedback and feature integrations ahead of a broader public rollout.

"This delivery represents a cornerstone in expanding our pipeline of high-value digital products. Our maintaining 30% ownership in this platform is a key to building Silver Scott's asset base of potential high returning projects," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "Everest Networks' expertise and user base will be invaluable in optimizing Kanab.club as we move towards a commercial launch. This is an exciting step in the execution of our digital-first strategy, building on our proven momentum in the fintech and online community sectors."

Representatives from Everest Networks commented, "We look forward to testing Kanab.club and providing direct input to ensure it meets the needs of the evolving cannabis marketplace. Our collaboration with Silver Scott Mines is a natural fit and we anticipate strong demand for these types of compliant digital community solutions."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to deliver long-term value to shareholders by bridging traditional assets with emerging digital opportunities. Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com . Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com . Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com . Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com , www.peachhim.com , T rustnft.io , www.eggplanther.com , www.rivalmemecoins.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stuart Fine, CEO

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

908-356-9852 SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-mines-digital-division-delivers-kanab.club-beta-to-ever-1076507