Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Expands Digital Portfolio with Himalaya Technologies MOU

Development mandate expected to add assets and revenues while strengthening crypto-focused expertise

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) (the "Company") today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert:HMLA) to provide development services across a series of new digital projects.

The agreement calls for Silver Scott Digital to design and build several platforms for Himalaya Technologies, all centered around the growing crypto and blockchain market. While financial details will not be disclosed, Silver Scott Mines will receive meaningful ownership stakes in each project, adding both assets and revenues to its balance sheet.

"This MOU represents another step in our strategy to build a diversified portfolio of digital assets that complement our own growing portfolio of blockchain and healthcare interests," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "By aligning with Himalaya Technologies, we are expanding Silver Scott Digital's capabilities in the crypto sector while creating long-term opportunities for shareholder value."

The Company believes that these projects, once launched, will significantly enhance its digital footprint and further demonstrate its ability to deliver technology solutions across fast-growing blockchain markets.

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC Expert:HMLA) is a diversified technology company engaged in developing digital platforms and applications across emerging technology sectors including social media, blockchain, and fintech.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation, and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across both traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com | www.peachhim.com | Trustnft.io | www.eggplanther.com | www.rivalmemecoins.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

