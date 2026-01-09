RWE has started commissioning a 100 MW electrolyzer in Germany to supply renewable hydrogen under long-term contracts, while Hydrogen Utopia International and Hydrogen Systems are advancing plans to build waste-to-hydrogen plants in Saudi Arabia.RWE has started commissioning a 100 MW electrolyzer in Lingen, with full capacity up to 300 MW expected by 2027, the German company confirmed to pv magazine, explaining it is one of the largest renewable hydrogen plants in Europe. The Essen-based multinational will supply hydrogen to industries, including TotalEnergies' Leuna refinery, under a 15-year ...

