Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2026) - Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer, TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company") and his executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ril-y6OUZz4

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the digital asset economy through the operation of institutional-grade staking and validator infrastructure. The Company earns cash flow from its inventory of digital assets while actively participating in the blockchain ecosystems it supports, aligning its business model with the security, decentralization, and long-term growth of these networks. Through proprietary staking operations, hosted infrastructure solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships across high-throughput blockchains, TenX provides public market investors with differentiated exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchain networks and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279911

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange