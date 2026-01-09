Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
09.01.26 | 18:06
85,24 Euro
-0,14 % -0,12
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,0085,2218:21
85,0085,2018:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 17:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian National Railway Company: CN Reports December Grain Movement

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that it set a new monthly record for grain movement in December, marking its fourth consecutive record month. CN moved over 2.82 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada last month, surpassing its previous December record set in 2020 by over 80,000 metric tonnes.

CN also set a record for grain moved within a single calendar year in 2025. In Western Canada, CN moved over 31.3 million metric tonnes, surpassing the previous record of 30.9 million metric tonnes set in 2020. Across all of Canada, CN shipped more than 32.7 million metric tonnes of grain, exceeding the prior all-time record of 32.25 million metric tonnes established in 2024.

"Canadian farmers produced record grain crops. Through consistent execution and close collaboration across the grain supply chain, CN railroaders supported the movement of these volumes to market. These results contributed to another record month and another consecutive record year in 2025 for grain movement across Canada."

- Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer, CN

CN Winter Plan
CN continues to execute its winter operations plan across the network as the colder months have begun. For more information and details about how the Company has put proactive solutions in place please consult its 2025-2026 Winter Plan.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts-

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiStacy Alderson
Senior ManagerAssistant Vice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(438) 596-4329
media@cn.ca		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.