Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis (Paris:EMEIS)(the "Company") to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 31 December 2025.
70,965 shares
- €1,111,687 in cash
During the 2025 second half-year, it was carried out a total of:
PURCHASE
1,513 transactions
1,158,608 shares
€15,241,520.04
SALE
1,604 transactions
1,165,917 shares
€15,456,925.47
It is reminded that as of the last half-year review, on 30 June 2025, the following resources were allocated.
78,274 shares
- €896,286.87 in cash
It is also reminded that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated.
68,000 shares
- €415,650.44 in cash1
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2025 second half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
1 It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.
https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf
About emeis
With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.
Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.
In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things
emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis.com
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of purchases transactions
Number of share purchases
For a total amount of
Number of sales transactions
Number of share sales
For a total amount of
Total
1513
1158608
15241520
1604
1165917
15456925,5
01/07/2025
8
6976
77639,16
3
5553
63063,57
02/07/2025
6
4354
49094,74
26
16659
191041,71
03/07/2025
18
15897
186509,57
9
11106
131865,24
04/07/2025
6
6924
80560,74
6
5605
66080,35
07/07/2025
15
15579
178587,27
6
7701
89300,99
08/07/2025
4
5193
59079,03
9
11132
127906,68
09/07/2025
12
12117
136523,97
11
9359
106878,15
10/07/2025
4
5193
61848,63
27
21404
257342,27
11/07/2025
26
20957
248761,04
6
5553
67691,07
14/07/2025
11
3278
37228,88
5
1852
21501,52
15/07/2025
28
15979
180232,43
3
3702
42535,98
16/07/2025
5
3462
38462,82
5
5553
62323,17
17/07/2025
5
6924
75650,7
9
9255
102082,65
18/07/2025
9
10386
112791,96
13
5553
61157,04
21/07/2025
3
3462
36731,82
5
3702
39574,38
22/07/2025
6
5193
55253,52
3
3702
39759,48
23/07/2025
0
0
0
13
5553
60101,97
24/07/2025
17
10386
110022,36
9
1851
19990,8
25/07/2025
5
3559
37838,59
28
26595
296170,5
28/07/2025
7
3715
43999,93
20
26236
318372,24
29/07/2025
27
22196
277185,06
27
17440
221653,11
30/07/2025
56
43654
523349,22
3
807
10160,13
31/07/2025
0
0
0
61
47319
625461,87
01/08/2025
23
13848
185528,58
14
11106
150375,24
04/08/2025
20
20773
276281,12
1
1
13,52
05/08/2025
3
3462
44504,01
0
0
0
06/08/2025
10
8656
111766,51
5
3703
48787
07/08/2025
7
6925
88466,89
12
7405
95135,68
08/08/2025
3
3463
44707,38
4
3703
48101,94
11/08/2025
6
3463
45573,01
18
12958
173507,32
12/08/2025
9
6925
91669,92
10
5554
74368,14
13/08/2025
4
5194
68647,63
5
3703
50508,76
14/08/2025
4
3463
45988,49
22
14809
199995,17
15/08/2025
6
1732
23572,69
17
9266
128631,29
18/08/2025
3
1732
24092,21
14
7405
104725,07
19/08/2025
21
12118
169807,97
11
10635
150345,16
20/08/2025
16
5176
71998,16
5
2324
33024,48
21/08/2025
9
6574
95747,71
30
25915
378006,92
22/08/2025
10
3463
51096,61
5
3703
55304,17
25/08/2025
19
19392
283892,63
6
1851
27931,59
26/08/2025
44
27683
372919,1
0
0
0
27/08/2025
17
10386
133875,54
5
3922
50982,98
28/08/2025
16
8655
109139,55
7
5680
72696,6
29/08/2025
17
10386
127851,66
9
5553
69171,87
01/09/2025
14
12117
146217,57
2
3662
44643,78
02/09/2025
25
17310
200363,25
0
0
0
03/09/2025
14
12117
134966,07
8
7404
83128,41
04/09/2025
16
6924
75887,04
17
12957
143693,13
05/09/2025
14
8655
96503,25
15
7404
83961,36
08/09/2025
15
13848
151064,37
11
7404
80814,66
09/09/2025
3
3462
37424,22
12
12917
141776,73
10/09/2025
0
0
0
30
18510
212346,72
11/09/2025
5
5193
60463,83
18
21990
261769,57
12/09/2025
12
8655
104638,95
16
11026
134332,9
15/09/2025
15
10386
125064,75
13
9175
112032,35
16/09/2025
2
3462
41405,52
4
5433
65503,87
17/09/2025
15
12117
144105,75
19
5433
65503,87
18/09/2025
2
1731
20962,41
25
16419
199795,52
19/09/2025
2
1731
21273,99
24
12797
158229,65
22/09/2025
20
13848
169776,48
2
3662
45005,98
23/09/2025
11
8655
107148,9
19
10986
137947,54
24/09/2025
0
0
0
32
25007
326626,86
25/09/2025
11
8796
117926,16
16
10866
146582,34
26/09/2025
10
12117
165068,16
19
18110
250280,2
29/09/2025
6
6924
95966,64
25
18521
258203,29
30/09/2025
23
25965
366539,25
36
27070
392873,04
01/10/2025
11
10387
153225,51
12
11449
171190,92
02/10/2025
16
20772
304656
5
4293
64065,87
03/10/2025
21
13848
201419,16
11
8586
126571,95
06/10/2025
40
27696
387761,31
0
0
0
07/10/2025
3
4085
56586,95
14
11448
160873,02
08/10/2025
8
8655
126103,35
16
14310
210929,4
09/10/2025
0
0
0
18
14310
215794,8
10/10/2025
34
28696
442407,35
19
19423
305223,77
13/10/2025
6
6943
104891,42
23
12448
189857,69
14/10/2025
16
10481
156880,39
8
8155
123855,66
15/10/2025
15
12003
184481,13
21
11905
187196,15
16/10/2025
10
13848
205954,38
6
2862
43473,78
17/10/2025
16
10370
149742,51
3
317
4624,93
20/10/2025
20
13243
187052,02
32
8742
125143,46
21/10/2025
12
6925
95392,2
5
1432
19776,21
22/10/2025
9
8655
118313,85
2
2862
39323,88
23/10/2025
3
5193
72753,93
16
16701
234650,49
24/10/2025
5
6924
97178,34
9
8586
121692,24
27/10/2025
2
3462
49714,32
28
12879
186902,91
28/10/2025
22
19041
269499,39
7
7155
102588,39
29/10/2025
4
6924
103929,24
43
38820
596003,87
30/10/2025
38
31158
464860,05
0
0
0
31/10/2025
9
12117
176163,87
6
7155
105736,59
03/11/2025
16
13848
194685,57
12
5728
83185,55
04/11/2025
17
6924
94114,47
18
8586
118257,84
05/11/2025
8
6924
93183,57
1
1431
19590,39
06/11/2025
9
6783
89586,12
6
3862
51569,08
07/11/2025
30
14848
192033,88
8
10017
130263,93
10/11/2025
0
0
0
62
38637
537283,26
11/11/2025
5
3463
48689,96
9
4294
61790,51
12/11/2025
19
13848
191742,87
2
1435
20218,75
13/11/2025
9
6975
95449,05
8
5720
79164,2
14/11/2025
16
8604
115682,04
2
1431
19304,19
17/11/2025
12
8655
115007,64
6
7155
95662,35
18/11/2025
22
6924
91223,7
11
10017
133884,36
19/11/2025
22
10387
136758,87
8
5724
75785,76
20/11/2025
15
15578
202496,68
24
5724
75814,38
21/11/2025
6
5193
66868,53
3
2862
37206
24/11/2025
2
1731
22520,31
16
10017
132424,74
25/11/2025
11
12117
161623,47
12
11448
154004,22
26/11/2025
4
5193
68426,43
8
4294
57353,36
27/11/2025
1
1731
22693,41
7
4292
57040,78
28/11/2025
7
6925
92864,29
6
2863
38550,28
01/12/2025
17
9786
129376,92
13
8355
111695,73
02/12/2025
12
4293
56710,53
8
8655
115544,25
03/12/2025
10
8586
114408,45
2
3462
46702,38
04/12/2025
2
2862
38236,32
5
5193
70088,19
05/12/2025
5
2862
38093,22
19
6324
84994,56
08/12/2025
1
1
13,5
30
15211
210412,62
09/12/2025
5
5724
80050,14
5
2862
40325,58
10/12/2025
8
7155
101529,45
11
7155
102617,01
11/12/2025
23
17172
234426,42
2
1431
20305,89
12/12/2025
15
11448
152372,88
12
8440
114992,18
15/12/2025
2
1431
18760,41
6
4593
60551,67
16/12/2025
14
8586
110516,13
0
0
0
17/12/2025
11
9586
120493,26
1
1431
18159,39
18/12/2025
7
4293
52703,73
5
5724
71263,8
19/12/2025
0
0
0
29
20634
269245,98
22/12/2025
2
2862
38665,62
22
17056
233370,73
23/12/2025
6
2862
39953,52
5
5724
80937,36
24/12/2025
17
7155
98366,94
0
0
0
29/12/2025
4
1801
24961,7
6
5401
75073,7
30/12/2025
16
5400
75438
17
9000
127350
31/12/2025
5
3800
54580
3
750
10785
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260109388078/en/
Contacts:
Press Contacts
Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE
Medias e-reputation Director
+33 7 70 29 53 74
isabelle.herrier@emeis.com
IMAGE 7
Charlotte LE BARBIER // Laurence HEILBRONN
+33 6 78 37 27 60 // +336 89 87 61 37
clebarbier@image7.fr //
lheilbronn@image7.fr
Investor Relations
Samuel HENRY DIESBACH
Investor Relations Director
samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com
Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)
0 805 480 480
NEWCAP
Dusan ORESANSKY
+33 1 44 71 94 94
emeis@newcap.eu