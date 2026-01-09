Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis (Paris:EMEIS)(the "Company") to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 31 December 2025.

70,965 shares

- €1,111,687 in cash

During the 2025 second half-year, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE 1,513 transactions 1,158,608 shares €15,241,520.04 SALE 1,604 transactions 1,165,917 shares €15,456,925.47

It is reminded that as of the last half-year review, on 30 June 2025, the following resources were allocated.

78,274 shares

- €896,286.87 in cash

It is also reminded that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated.

68,000 shares

- €415,650.44 in cash1

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2025 second half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

1 It should be noted that the Company decided, on 26 March 2024, to increase the resources allocated to the liquidity contract by €1,000,000.

https://www.emeis.com/sites/site_corporate/files/medias/documents/prorpea2024-03-27increaselc.pdf

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis is present in some twenty countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things

emeis, 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of purchases transactions Number of share purchases For a total amount of Number of sales transactions Number of share sales For a total amount of Total 1513 1158608 15241520 1604 1165917 15456925,5 01/07/2025 8 6976 77639,16 3 5553 63063,57 02/07/2025 6 4354 49094,74 26 16659 191041,71 03/07/2025 18 15897 186509,57 9 11106 131865,24 04/07/2025 6 6924 80560,74 6 5605 66080,35 07/07/2025 15 15579 178587,27 6 7701 89300,99 08/07/2025 4 5193 59079,03 9 11132 127906,68 09/07/2025 12 12117 136523,97 11 9359 106878,15 10/07/2025 4 5193 61848,63 27 21404 257342,27 11/07/2025 26 20957 248761,04 6 5553 67691,07 14/07/2025 11 3278 37228,88 5 1852 21501,52 15/07/2025 28 15979 180232,43 3 3702 42535,98 16/07/2025 5 3462 38462,82 5 5553 62323,17 17/07/2025 5 6924 75650,7 9 9255 102082,65 18/07/2025 9 10386 112791,96 13 5553 61157,04 21/07/2025 3 3462 36731,82 5 3702 39574,38 22/07/2025 6 5193 55253,52 3 3702 39759,48 23/07/2025 0 0 0 13 5553 60101,97 24/07/2025 17 10386 110022,36 9 1851 19990,8 25/07/2025 5 3559 37838,59 28 26595 296170,5 28/07/2025 7 3715 43999,93 20 26236 318372,24 29/07/2025 27 22196 277185,06 27 17440 221653,11 30/07/2025 56 43654 523349,22 3 807 10160,13 31/07/2025 0 0 0 61 47319 625461,87 01/08/2025 23 13848 185528,58 14 11106 150375,24 04/08/2025 20 20773 276281,12 1 1 13,52 05/08/2025 3 3462 44504,01 0 0 0 06/08/2025 10 8656 111766,51 5 3703 48787 07/08/2025 7 6925 88466,89 12 7405 95135,68 08/08/2025 3 3463 44707,38 4 3703 48101,94 11/08/2025 6 3463 45573,01 18 12958 173507,32 12/08/2025 9 6925 91669,92 10 5554 74368,14 13/08/2025 4 5194 68647,63 5 3703 50508,76 14/08/2025 4 3463 45988,49 22 14809 199995,17 15/08/2025 6 1732 23572,69 17 9266 128631,29 18/08/2025 3 1732 24092,21 14 7405 104725,07 19/08/2025 21 12118 169807,97 11 10635 150345,16 20/08/2025 16 5176 71998,16 5 2324 33024,48 21/08/2025 9 6574 95747,71 30 25915 378006,92 22/08/2025 10 3463 51096,61 5 3703 55304,17 25/08/2025 19 19392 283892,63 6 1851 27931,59 26/08/2025 44 27683 372919,1 0 0 0 27/08/2025 17 10386 133875,54 5 3922 50982,98 28/08/2025 16 8655 109139,55 7 5680 72696,6 29/08/2025 17 10386 127851,66 9 5553 69171,87 01/09/2025 14 12117 146217,57 2 3662 44643,78 02/09/2025 25 17310 200363,25 0 0 0 03/09/2025 14 12117 134966,07 8 7404 83128,41 04/09/2025 16 6924 75887,04 17 12957 143693,13 05/09/2025 14 8655 96503,25 15 7404 83961,36 08/09/2025 15 13848 151064,37 11 7404 80814,66 09/09/2025 3 3462 37424,22 12 12917 141776,73 10/09/2025 0 0 0 30 18510 212346,72 11/09/2025 5 5193 60463,83 18 21990 261769,57 12/09/2025 12 8655 104638,95 16 11026 134332,9 15/09/2025 15 10386 125064,75 13 9175 112032,35 16/09/2025 2 3462 41405,52 4 5433 65503,87 17/09/2025 15 12117 144105,75 19 5433 65503,87 18/09/2025 2 1731 20962,41 25 16419 199795,52 19/09/2025 2 1731 21273,99 24 12797 158229,65 22/09/2025 20 13848 169776,48 2 3662 45005,98 23/09/2025 11 8655 107148,9 19 10986 137947,54 24/09/2025 0 0 0 32 25007 326626,86 25/09/2025 11 8796 117926,16 16 10866 146582,34 26/09/2025 10 12117 165068,16 19 18110 250280,2 29/09/2025 6 6924 95966,64 25 18521 258203,29 30/09/2025 23 25965 366539,25 36 27070 392873,04 01/10/2025 11 10387 153225,51 12 11449 171190,92 02/10/2025 16 20772 304656 5 4293 64065,87 03/10/2025 21 13848 201419,16 11 8586 126571,95 06/10/2025 40 27696 387761,31 0 0 0 07/10/2025 3 4085 56586,95 14 11448 160873,02 08/10/2025 8 8655 126103,35 16 14310 210929,4 09/10/2025 0 0 0 18 14310 215794,8 10/10/2025 34 28696 442407,35 19 19423 305223,77 13/10/2025 6 6943 104891,42 23 12448 189857,69 14/10/2025 16 10481 156880,39 8 8155 123855,66 15/10/2025 15 12003 184481,13 21 11905 187196,15 16/10/2025 10 13848 205954,38 6 2862 43473,78 17/10/2025 16 10370 149742,51 3 317 4624,93 20/10/2025 20 13243 187052,02 32 8742 125143,46 21/10/2025 12 6925 95392,2 5 1432 19776,21 22/10/2025 9 8655 118313,85 2 2862 39323,88 23/10/2025 3 5193 72753,93 16 16701 234650,49 24/10/2025 5 6924 97178,34 9 8586 121692,24 27/10/2025 2 3462 49714,32 28 12879 186902,91 28/10/2025 22 19041 269499,39 7 7155 102588,39 29/10/2025 4 6924 103929,24 43 38820 596003,87 30/10/2025 38 31158 464860,05 0 0 0 31/10/2025 9 12117 176163,87 6 7155 105736,59 03/11/2025 16 13848 194685,57 12 5728 83185,55 04/11/2025 17 6924 94114,47 18 8586 118257,84 05/11/2025 8 6924 93183,57 1 1431 19590,39 06/11/2025 9 6783 89586,12 6 3862 51569,08 07/11/2025 30 14848 192033,88 8 10017 130263,93 10/11/2025 0 0 0 62 38637 537283,26 11/11/2025 5 3463 48689,96 9 4294 61790,51 12/11/2025 19 13848 191742,87 2 1435 20218,75 13/11/2025 9 6975 95449,05 8 5720 79164,2 14/11/2025 16 8604 115682,04 2 1431 19304,19 17/11/2025 12 8655 115007,64 6 7155 95662,35 18/11/2025 22 6924 91223,7 11 10017 133884,36 19/11/2025 22 10387 136758,87 8 5724 75785,76 20/11/2025 15 15578 202496,68 24 5724 75814,38 21/11/2025 6 5193 66868,53 3 2862 37206 24/11/2025 2 1731 22520,31 16 10017 132424,74 25/11/2025 11 12117 161623,47 12 11448 154004,22 26/11/2025 4 5193 68426,43 8 4294 57353,36 27/11/2025 1 1731 22693,41 7 4292 57040,78 28/11/2025 7 6925 92864,29 6 2863 38550,28 01/12/2025 17 9786 129376,92 13 8355 111695,73 02/12/2025 12 4293 56710,53 8 8655 115544,25 03/12/2025 10 8586 114408,45 2 3462 46702,38 04/12/2025 2 2862 38236,32 5 5193 70088,19 05/12/2025 5 2862 38093,22 19 6324 84994,56 08/12/2025 1 1 13,5 30 15211 210412,62 09/12/2025 5 5724 80050,14 5 2862 40325,58 10/12/2025 8 7155 101529,45 11 7155 102617,01 11/12/2025 23 17172 234426,42 2 1431 20305,89 12/12/2025 15 11448 152372,88 12 8440 114992,18 15/12/2025 2 1431 18760,41 6 4593 60551,67 16/12/2025 14 8586 110516,13 0 0 0 17/12/2025 11 9586 120493,26 1 1431 18159,39 18/12/2025 7 4293 52703,73 5 5724 71263,8 19/12/2025 0 0 0 29 20634 269245,98 22/12/2025 2 2862 38665,62 22 17056 233370,73 23/12/2025 6 2862 39953,52 5 5724 80937,36 24/12/2025 17 7155 98366,94 0 0 0 29/12/2025 4 1801 24961,7 6 5401 75073,7 30/12/2025 16 5400 75438 17 9000 127350 31/12/2025 5 3800 54580 3 750 10785

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260109388078/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts



Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com



IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER // Laurence HEILBRONN

+33 6 78 37 27 60 // +336 89 87 61 37

clebarbier@image7.fr //

lheilbronn@image7.fr

Investor Relations



Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com



Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480



NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu