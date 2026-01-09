Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Jan-2026 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

9 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  9 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         61,967 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             127.40p 
 
                           128.0085p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,726,082 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,015,494 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,015,494 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      128.0085p                       61,967

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
313             128.40          09:25:31         00369834154TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              128.40          09:25:31         00369834155TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             128.40          09:25:32         00369834165TRLO1     XLON 
 
43              128.40          10:48:39         00369868617TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              128.00          10:59:10         00369868952TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             128.20          13:04:23         00369872711TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              128.60          13:30:50         00369873474TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             128.00          14:07:34         00369874591TRLO1     XLON 
 
2348             128.00          14:07:34         00369874592TRLO1     XLON 
 
20176            128.00          14:07:34         00369874593TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             128.00          14:07:34         00369874594TRLO1     XLON 
 
808             128.40          14:07:48         00369874601TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             128.60          14:08:13         00369874612TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             128.40          14:12:18         00369874735TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             128.80          14:20:16         00369875044TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             128.60          14:26:22         00369875215TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              128.80          14:26:22         00369875216TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             128.80          14:34:05         00369875756TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              128.80          14:39:52         00369876064TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             128.60          14:39:52         00369876065TRLO1     XLON 
 
1166             128.20          14:56:34         00369876814TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             128.00          14:58:50         00369876911TRLO1     XLON 
 
1118             128.40          15:01:02         00369876982TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             128.40          15:01:03         00369876983TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             128.00          15:02:34         00369877056TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             127.60          15:06:33         00369877222TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             127.60          15:06:33         00369877223TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             127.60          15:06:33         00369877224TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             127.60          15:06:33         00369877225TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             127.80          15:06:33         00369877226TRLO1     XLON 
 
1723             127.40          15:06:35         00369877230TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             127.60          15:16:15         00369877758TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              127.60          15:16:15         00369877759TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             127.60          15:16:15         00369877760TRLO1     XLON 
 
870             127.40          15:16:16         00369877762TRLO1     XLON 
 
1009             128.00          15:22:36         00369878081TRLO1     XLON 
 
1108             128.00          15:22:36         00369878082TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             128.00          15:22:36         00369878083TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             128.20          15:44:36         00369879077TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             128.00          15:44:36         00369879078TRLO1     XLON 
 
2942             128.00          15:49:29         00369879331TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             128.00          15:49:29         00369879332TRLO1     XLON 
 
12369            128.00          15:49:29         00369879333TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             127.80          15:49:31         00369879336TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             127.60          15:49:32         00369879337TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             128.40          15:54:48         00369879653TRLO1     XLON 
 
1260             128.00          15:54:48         00369879654TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             127.80          15:55:24         00369879677TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             127.80          15:55:24         00369879678TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             127.80          15:55:24         00369879679TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             128.20          16:19:58         00369881032TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 414451 
EQS News ID:  2258092 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258092&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2026 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
