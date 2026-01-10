

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences (EW) announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has granted the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) motion for an injunction, effectively blocking the company's proposed acquisition of JenaValve Technology. As a result of the ruling, Edwards will not move forward with the acquisition.



The company expressed disagreement with the decision, emphasizing its belief that the acquisition would have served the best interests of a large, growing, and underserved group of patients.



Following this development, Edwards has revised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $2.90-$3.05, compared to its earlier guidance of $2.80-$2.95. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.87 per share for fiscal year 2026. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



