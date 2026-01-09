TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("Dentalcorp" or the "Company") (TSX: DNTL) announced today that the Company has received approval under the Investment Canada Act for its previously-announced plan of arrangement whereby a newly formed acquisition vehicle controlled by GTCR LLC ("GTCR") will acquire all of Dentalcorp's issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares (collectively, the "Shares") (other than certain Shares owned by Graham Rosenberg, the Company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Nate Tchaplia, the Company's President and CFO, and certain of the Company's partner dentists who have elected to roll all or a portion of their Shares into the capital structure of a newly formed acquisition vehicle controlled by GTCR that will have direct or indirect ownership of Dentalcorp) for C$11.00 per Share in cash (collectively, the "Transaction").The Company also announced that, as all required regulatory approvals for the Transaction have now been obtained, it expects the Transaction to close on or about January 14, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.Further details regarding the Transaction are included in the management information circular of the Company dated November 4, 2025 that was mailed to Dentalcorp securityholders in connection with the Transaction and filed under Dentalcorp's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.About DentalcorpDentalcorp is Canada's largest and one of North America's fastest growing networks of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. Dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, Dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. To learn more, visit dentalcorp.com. Dentalcorp's head office is located at 181 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2T3.Forward-Looking InformationThis release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the Company's objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, our financial outlook, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, or intentions. Forward-looking information includes words like could, expect, may, anticipate, assume, believe, intend, estimate, plan, project, guidance, outlook, target, and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the timing for closing of the Transaction.Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the Company's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Transaction will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all due to a failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, conditions of closing necessary to complete the Transaction or for other reasons; the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; risks relating to the retention of key personnel during the interim period; the possibility of litigation relating to the Transaction; risks related to the diversion of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; and the other risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date of this release and is subject to change after such date. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information in this release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.ContactsFor further information:Jeremy GoldlistChief of Staff and Corporate Secretaryjeremy.goldlist@dentalcorp.com(416) 558 8338Nick XiangVice President, Corporate Financenick.xiang@dentalcorp.com(416) 558 8338 x 866

