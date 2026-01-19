Das Instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026The instrument TY2B FI4000369947 CITYCON OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument N78 IT0005498610 G.M. LEATHER S.P.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026The instrument N78 IT0005498610 G.M. LEATHER S.P.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument MGYA US5597761098 MAGYAR TELE.A ADR/5 UF100 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2026The instrument MGYA US5597761098 MAGYAR TELE.A ADR/5 UF100 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2026Das Instrument 7D0 AU0000058737 LOTUS RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2026The instrument 7D0 AU0000058737 LOTUS RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2026Das Instrument 1C4 BMG578481068 MANDARIN ORIENTAL DL-,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026The instrument 1C4 BMG578481068 MANDARIN ORIENTAL DL-,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument OINA BE0003836534 OPTION N.V. NOM.NOUV. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2026The instrument OINA BE0003836534 OPTION N.V. NOM.NOUV. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2026Das Instrument 6A7 CA24874B1085 DENTALC.HLD. (SUB.VTG.) EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026The instrument 6A7 CA24874B1085 DENTALC.HLD. (SUB.VTG.) EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument 5HJ US29415J1060 ENVVENO MEDICAL DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2026The instrument 5HJ US29415J1060 ENVVENO MEDICAL DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2026Das Instrument 7NM0 NO0013162693 NORDIC MINING ASA NK 12 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026The instrument 7NM0 NO0013162693 NORDIC MINING ASA NK 12 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2026Das Instrument ACK JP3160300004 FUJI OIL CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2026The instrument ACK JP3160300004 FUJI OIL CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2026