Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional Group has completed the acquisition of the assets of Royal Range

Electrolux Professional Group has today completed the acquisition of the assets of Royal Range, a US Commercial cooking company.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Electrolux Professional Group has become the owner of all assets in Royal Range. The purchase price is not disclosed.

Electrolux Professional announced on November 11, 2025, that it had agreed to acquire the assets of Royal Range. For more information on the acquisition, reference is made to the press release published on November 11, 2025.



