WKN: A2P1MJ | ISIN: SE0013747870
Frankfurt
09.01.26
5,910 Euro
-0,17 % -0,010
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8906,08009.01.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 18:10 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional Group has completed the acquisition of the assets of Royal Range

Electrolux Professional Group has today completed the acquisition of the assets of Royal Range, a US Commercial cooking company.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Electrolux Professional Group has become the owner of all assets in Royal Range. The purchase price is not disclosed.

Electrolux Professional announced on November 11, 2025, that it had agreed to acquire the assets of Royal Range. For more information on the acquisition, reference is made to the press release published on November 11, 2025.


For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33

About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow
Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com

