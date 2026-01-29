Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional AB year-end report Q4 2025

Fourth quarter, October-December 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 3,085m (3,329), a decrease of 7.3%. Organically, sales decreased by 0.6%. Currency had an effect of -6.7%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 388m (400), corresponding to a margin of 12.6% (12.0). Currency had an impact of -1.3 pp on the EBITA margin.

Operating income amounted to SEK 334m (339), corresponding to a margin of 10.8% (10.2).

Income for the period amounted to SEK 280m (215), and earnings per share was SEK 0.98 (0.75).

Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 422m (532).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.95 (0.85) per share

Events after the balance sheet date

In January, 2026 the acquisition of the assets of Royal Range - a US Commercial Cooking company - was completed.

On January 28, 2026 Paolo Schira was appointed as new President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group, effective from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) May 5, 2026. He will succeed Alberto Zanata, who will retire.

Alberto Zanata, President and CEO:

"Improved profitability driven by Europe



Sales of Food & Beverage increased by 1.1% organically. Sales were particularly strong in Europe, where most countries grew. In the US, sales declined. After a strong first half of the year in the US, the second half of the year showed a softening market. The decline in APAC-MEA was mainly due to Japan. EBITA margin improved compared to last year. Order intake in Europe was higher than last year while it was lower in APAC-MEA and the US.

Improved margin in Laundry

During the quarter, we announced the investment in Mimbly, a Swedish startup cleantech company focused on microplastic filtration and water saving. This investment should further strengthen our position as the sustainability leader in Laundry.

Strengthened position in the US through the acquisition of Royal Range assets



The year has been characterized by continued geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, which created significant headwinds - mainly from currency, but also from direct and indirect effects of tariffs. In total this equals a net negative impact of about one percentage point in margin. Despite this, we were able to improve the underlying profitability during the year and organically grow the business somewhat. This once again demonstrates the resilience of our business.

The 2025 development should be viewed alongside the major transformational projects underway. We have continued investing in the new laundry platform and in horizontal cooking, both of which will be launched in 2026. We are also implementing activities to enhance our sales capabilities. In addition, the efficiency program launched in September, which is progressing according to plan, is expected to generate significant savings during 2026 and 2027. This means that we have solid building blocks in place to improve our performance going forward."



About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow

Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com

