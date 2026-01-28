Anzeige
Electrolux Professional AB: Paolo Schira appointed new President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group

Electrolux Professional's board has appointed Paolo Schira as new President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group, effective from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) May 5, 2026. He will succeed Alberto Zanata, who after having successfully led the business for 17 years will retire in connection with the AGM on May 5, 2026.

Paolo Schira, currently President Business Area Laundry, joined Electrolux Professional in 2006. He has been part of Group Management since 2016 and has had several roles including Senior Vice President Commercial organization Europe, Senior Vice President Business Development and Country manager Italy. Paolo Schira is an Italian citizen and was born in 1975. He has a Master's degree, Engineering from University of Trieste, Italy. Paolo Schira will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.
"Paolo Schira is an appreciated leader with a strong background and track-record in the company. His extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry make him very well suited to lead and develop Electrolux Professional Group to the next level," says Kai Wärn, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
"After having worked all my professional life in the company and leading the business since 2009, I feel this is the right time to retire. I'm glad that the baton is handed over to Paolo Schira. Electrolux Professional is a great company, and I have really enjoyed working with so many talented people," says Alberto Zanata.
"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Alberto Zanata for his outstanding work in leading and developing the company into what it is today. He led the transition into a stock listed company and has successfully maneuvered the company through several years of exceptional uncertainty including the pandemic and has despite this delivered strong results," says Kai Wärn.

For more information, please contact

Jacob Broberg
+46 70 190 00 33

About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow
Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2024, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.5bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit https://www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com

This information is information that Electrolux Professional Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-28 18:20 CET.

Image Attachments

Paolo Schira Electrolux Professional Group

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
