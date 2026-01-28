Electrolux Professional AB: Paolo Schira appointed new President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group

Electrolux Professional's board has appointed Paolo Schira as new President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group, effective from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) May 5, 2026. He will succeed Alberto Zanata, who after having successfully led the business for 17 years will retire in connection with the AGM on May 5, 2026.

Paolo Schira, currently President Business Area Laundry, joined Electrolux Professional in 2006. He has been part of Group Management since 2016 and has had several roles including Senior Vice President Commercial organization Europe, Senior Vice President Business Development and Country manager Italy. Paolo Schira is an Italian citizen and was born in 1975. He has a Master's degree, Engineering from University of Trieste, Italy. Paolo Schira will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Paolo Schira is an appreciated leader with a strong background and track-record in the company. His extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry make him very well suited to lead and develop Electrolux Professional Group to the next level," says Kai Wärn, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"After having worked all my professional life in the company and leading the business since 2009, I feel this is the right time to retire. I'm glad that the baton is handed over to Paolo Schira. Electrolux Professional is a great company, and I have really enjoyed working with so many talented people," says Alberto Zanata.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Alberto Zanata for his outstanding work in leading and developing the company into what it is today. He led the transition into a stock listed company and has successfully maneuvered the company through several years of exceptional uncertainty including the pandemic and has despite this delivered strong results," says Kai Wärn.



