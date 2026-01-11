

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot and Google Cloud have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, introducing advanced agentic AI tools designed to deliver real-time, expert assistance to homeowners and professional customers. By deploying Google Cloud's Gemini models and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX), the company is creating a personalized, contextual, and AI-first shopping experience that extends from the living room to the jobsite and store aisles.



The Home Depot has significantly enhanced its Magic Apron assistant, transforming it into a conversational digital companion for DIYers and pros. Customers can describe projects in plain language and receive expert guidance, personalized recommendations, and soon, multimodal capabilities such as image uploads and visualizations. A new store integration also provides aisle-level precision, directing customers to exact product locations and offering technical advice in real time.



For contractors, renovators, and remodelers, The Home Depot is introducing AI-powered materials lists. Pros can describe projects or upload existing product lists, and the system quickly generates comprehensive, grouped materials lists-helping accelerate estimates, planning, and quoting. This feature, launched in beta in late 2025, is now scaling nationally.



The company said it is also improving last-mile delivery through AI-powered route intelligence. By combining customer-specific data with external factors such as weather and road conditions, the system predicts and prevents delivery failures. It can identify access challenges, recommend appropriate equipment, and ensure reliable, on-time deliveries even at complex sites.



Customer service is being redefined with AI-powered chat, SMS, and voice support. Unlike traditional menu-driven systems, this platform understands intent and resolves issues in real time. Already live across multiple channels, it is delivering stronger engagement and resolution outcomes. The Home Depot is also testing next-generation AI voice agents in select stores, enabling associates to focus on complex customer needs.



