Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritische Metalle: Warum diese neue Germanium-News mehr bedeutet als eine klassische Explorationsmeldung
WKN: A3C99G | ISIN: GB00BP6MXD84 | Ticker-Symbol: R6C0
12.01.2026
VALLOUREC WINS A SIGNIFICANT CONTRACT WITH SHELL IN BRAZIL

VALLOUREC WINS A SIGNIFICANT CONTRACT WITH SHELL IN BRAZIL

Meudon (France), January 12, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has secured a significant contract with Shell, following a competitive bidding process.

The agreement covers the supply of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products and services for Shell's offshore operations in the development of the Orca project, formerly known as Gato do Mato. The expected drilling date is April 2027, and the current drilling plan includes 10 wells, with an estimation of 12,000 to 15,000 tons of pipes.

This contract encompasses the full OCTG scope, including seamless pipes and VAM premium connections for Shell's offshore wells ranging from 4.5" to 18", with both carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and associated accessories.

Vallourec will also provide comprehensive value-added services onshore and offshore - covering desk engineering, material coordination, rig preparation, offshore supervision, and rig return repairs - to support Shell in optimizing operational efficiency.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Vallourec Group commented: "After recently winning an order to supply line pipes on this key offshore project, this new contract demonstrates Vallourec's ability to support its customers across the entire value chain. It confirms the value of VAM premium connections in Brazil and the expertise of Vallourec Tubular Services (VTS) in providing an extensive suite of services to complement our offer in premium seamless pipes."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact :

Investor relations:
Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05
daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière
Tel: +33

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33

Attachment

  • PR_Orca_OCTG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/844da008-8825-4a07-aa04-dcfa13397662)

