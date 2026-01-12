Anzeige
Sitowise Group Plc: Inside information: Sitowise CEO Heikki Haasmaa to leave the company
WKN: A2QSEV | ISIN: FI4000480215 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FT
12.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Sitowise Group Plc: Inside information: Sitowise CEO Heikki Haasmaa to leave the company

Sitowise Group Plc Inside Information 12 January 2026 at 9.30 a.m. EET

Sitowise's CEO, Heikki Haasmaa, will leave the company during the first quarter of 2026. He has served as the company's CEO since May 2022.

"Over the past years, Sitowise has strengthened its foundation through comprehensive operational improvements, expanded its business into new growth segments, and created market opportunities with new, sustainable product innovations. At the same time, challenging market conditions in the construction sector have slowed the company's growth and development. I would like to warmly thank Heikki for his leadership and wish him success in the next chapter," says Eero Heliövaara, Chair of the Board of Sitowise.

The search for Haasmaa's successor has begun.

Further information:

Eero Heliövaara, Chair of the Sitowise Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 128 5

Sitowise in brief

Sitowise is a Nordic expert in the built environment and forestry with strong focus on digitality. We provide design and consulting know-how to enable more sustainable environment and smarter urban development as well as smooth transportation. Sitowise offers services related to real estate and buildings, infrastructure, and digital solutions both in Finland and in Sweden. Global megatrends drive huge changes that require a re-evaluation of the smartness in the built environment - therefore we have set our vision to be Redefining Smartness in Cities. The Group's net sales were EUR 193 million in 2024 and the company employs approximately 2,000 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading symbol SITOWS.


