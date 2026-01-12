Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 12
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 09 January 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 09 January 2026 932.41 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 932.79 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
12 January 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire