Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") reports initial assay results from rock chip sampling on its Iron Hills Project located in Colorado. Multiple samples returned indicative concentrations of rare earth elements ("REEs") exceeding the laboratory's upper detection limit of 1,000 parts per million ("ppm").

The Company collected 48 rock chip samples during its recent staking program, which was announced on December 2, 2025. Assay results from American Assay Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, indicate the potential for strong rare earth enrichment across the project. Over-limit results were indicated for neodymium, a magnet rare earth critical to electric vehicle motors and wind turbines; yttrium, a heavy rare earth element; and cerium, an indicator of broader total rare earth oxide ("TREO") potential. Preliminary results include heavy rare earth oxide ("HREO") results ranging from 175 ppm to 2,386 ppm enrichment.

"The frequency and diversity of over-limit results from this initial sampling program is encouraging," stated Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer. "We collected 48 samples during the staking process and multiple returned indicative values above the lab's 1,000 ppm detection cap for key rare earth elements. These results support continued exploration to define the potential scale of mineralization on our claims. The Company believes these results are particularly noteworthy given the project's location in the United States, where rare earth elements are designated as critical minerals due to their importance to clean energy, advanced manufacturing and national supply chains."

Highlights

48 rock chip samples collected during the staking program, with 12 samples returning over-limit results (>1,000 ppm) for TREO

Samples 28, 29 and 47 exceeded 1,000 ppm neodymium (Nd), a critical magnet rare earth

Sample 9 exceeded 1,000 ppm yttrium (Y), a heavy rare earth element, with elevated values of other heavy rare earths

Four samples exceeded 1,000 ppm cerium (Ce), indicating TREO potential

Follow-up analytical work with extended detection ranges planned

Figure 1: Selected Rock Chip Results - Samples with Over-Limit REE Values

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11828/280010_canamerafig1.jpg

Note: "Over-limit" indicates concentrations exceeding the laboratory's analytical upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm. Follow-up analyses are required to determine actual concentrations.

The prospecting program represents an initial surface evaluation of Canamera's recently staked claims (the Iron Hills Project) in the Powderhorn district of Colorado. The Powderhorn thorium rare earth district has been described by the United States Geological Survey USGS as hosting a large, district-scale thorium rare earth element system.

Yttrium is classified as a heavy rare earth element, which is generally less abundant than light rare earths and is often associated with higher-value REE assemblages. The presence of additional heavy rare earths in samples 25-356028-9 further strengthens the technical merit of these results.

The samples collected during the prospecting phase were classified as grab, where the entire rock is taken or as selective where the geologist focuses on small portion of outcrop or subcrop to retrieve a sample. In either case the nature of sampling may not be representative of underlying mineralization, nor may it represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property. The Company is of the opinion that the strength, frequency and elemental diversity of the over-limit results strongly support continued exploration.

Next Steps

The Company has submitted the over-limit samples for additional analysis using methods capable of accurately measuring higher rare earth concentrations with results expected in the coming weeks. The samples will also be assayed for precious metals, including gold, given the geological association of rare earth mineralization with other mineral systems in the Iron Hill district. The Company plans to undertake follow-up sampling and analytical programs designed to accurately measure higher rare earth concentrations and the potential for REE mineralization.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All samples were placed in labeled 3-mil polyethylene bags, sealed with cable ties, and stored under the direct supervision of Company personnel prior to delivery to American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Reno, Nevada. The samples were analyzed using the IM-4AB61 analytical package, which includes a four-acid digestion followed by ICP analysis for 61 elements. Elevated barite concentrations were noted, and certain elements, such as cerium (Ce), exceeded the upper detection limits of the method. All samples are currently being reanalyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish for gold and other precious metals, and select overlimit samples will undergo sodium peroxide fusion to obtain quantitative results.

The Company implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program consisting of the regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream, in addition to the internal quality control procedures employed by AAL. AAL is an independent, ISO-accredited laboratory and has no known relationship with the Company.

About Canamera Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas, including options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Vice-President, Exploration of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "will," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements that events or results "will," "may," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration activities and strategies; and the Company's ability to advance the Iron Hills Project and other projects within its portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this release, including: the timely receipt of the availability of personnel, equipment, and financing to conduct planned activities; stable commodity prices; and favourable operating conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: delays in receiving exploration results; uncertainties in the interpretation of geological and geochemical data; failure of exploration to identify mineral resources; changes in commodity prices for rare earth elements and uranium; availability of financing; permitting and regulatory risks; and general risks associated with mineral exploration.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280010

Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.