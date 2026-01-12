Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (the "Company" or "Buffalo") announces that it has received two potash test well licenses from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources in connection with its planned drilling program at its flagship Disley project (the "Disley Project") in the heart of Saskatchewan's solution mining potash production region. Receipt of the licenses represents the first step in the initial phase of work (the "Confirmation Phase"), where Buffalo intends to evaluate the resource potential of the Disley Project, as further outlined below.

Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "The receipt of these well licenses allows us to commence Confirmation Phase drilling at Disley and begin validating the geological and solution mining framework of the property. This work is foundational to advancing an economic evaluation of the Disley Project in the near term."

Mr. Halabura continued: "We are pleased to be advancing the Disley Project, which is located in one of the world's most established and technically proven jurisdictions for potash production. This is a region that Buffalo's management team is intimately familiar with, having previously played a key role in defining the potash resource at Potash One, which ultimately became the foundational asset for the K+S Bethune Mine, located immediately adjacent to the Disley Project. With this background, our technical team brings a deep understanding of the potash geology we are now seeking to confirm at Disley as we advance the project through the next stage of technical evaluation."

2026 Confirmation Phase

Buffalo is advancing a series of operational activities to assess the Disley Project. The Confirmation Phase is designed to inform a preliminary economic assessment of the long-term viability of a selective solution potash mining operation on the property using the Company's patented Horizontal Line-Drive ("HLD") mining system, subject to the results of ongoing technical work.

Key objectives for the Confirmation Phase include:

Drilling of Confirmation Well #1; Drilling of Confirmation Well #2; Testing and analysis of historical core samples, including the historical pilot (as defined below); Completion of additional seismic interpretation; Evaluation of resource potential and preparation of a NI 43-101 technical report; and Commissioning and completion of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA").

The Disley Project

The Disley Project is located in southern Saskatchewan, approximately 50km northwest of Regina and covers approximately 9,413 hectares. The property is situated immediately adjacent to the east of the K+S Bethune solution potash mine and north of the Mosaic Belle Plaine solution potash mine - two of the largest producing solution potash mines globally. In the opinion of management, the Disley Project is situated in one of the most favorable areas of Saskatchewan for solution mining (see Figure 1) as evidenced by the success of its neighbouring projects.

Figure 1: Buffalo's Disley Project Location Relative to the K+S Bethune Mine in Saskatchewan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12107/280030_0232e303f4b63bcb_001full.jpg

In the 1960s, a historical pilot project was conducted within what is now Buffalo's Disley Project by the Lumsden Potash Development Company to evaluate the potential for solution mining using brine injection and recovery wells (the "Historical Pilot"). The Historical Pilot successfully demonstrated communication across the potash zone and the ability to extract potash using a two-well cavern system (see Figure 2).

Buffalo has incorporated the results and geological data from the Historical Pilot together with 3D seismic interpretation and geochemical modelling to inform management's preliminary geological interpretation and assessment of the broader Disley Project. Based on this information, management believes the Disley Project exhibits geological conditions present in other successful solution mining projects in the region, subject to further technical validation, making the Disley Project prospective for potential development of a modular, selective solution mining potash operation.

Figure 2: 3D Seismic Over the Disley Project Drill Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12107/280030_0232e303f4b63bcb_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas F. Hambley, PhD, PE, PEng, PG, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Notes

For additional information regarding Buffalo Potash Corp.'s Disley Project, please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Concerning Exploration Information for the Disley Potash Project (Subsurface Mineral Permit SMP 199), Saskatchewan" with an effective date of October 8, 2025, prepared by Douglas F. Hambley, PhD, P.E., P.Eng., P.G., of DFH Geoscience & Engineering, LLC, who is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101. The technical report is available under Buffalo Potash Corp.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Buffalo Potash

Buffalo Potash is a Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to selective solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project - located next to several of the most prominent currently producing potash solution mines in the world - with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in Canada's leading potash jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," or similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the receipt and use of well licenses, the Company's planned exploration and drilling activities at the Disley Project, the testing and interpretation of historical core and geological data, the evaluation of resource potential, the preparation of technical and economic studies, and the potential advancement and development of the Disley Project.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration and development activities, regulatory approvals, geological and technical uncertainties, availability of capital, and general economic, market, and business conditions.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280030

Source: Buffalo Potash Corp.