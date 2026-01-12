Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI Announces Target to Expand its AI Driven Data Monetization Network to Over 100 Cities Across the Contiguous United States, Starting in the Second Half of 2026 with Corresponding 2027 Revenue Target

Datavault AI expects to have a fully operational network with over 100 nodes across 33 cities nationwide, generating revenue in the second half of 2026. Target revenue for this project is $400 to $500 million, thereby supporting the $200 million revenue guidance for 2026.

With the full deployment of Datavault AI's nodes across 100+ cities throughout the United States, the 2027 revenue target is $2.0 to $3.0 billion for 2027.

New York and Philadelphia edge network activation positions Datavault AI to potentially capture a significant share of the insurance and financial sectors, the healthcare industry, and enterprise opportunities.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq:DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today highlighted the strategic importance of its New York and Philadelphia edge network deployment with Available Infrastructure's SanQtum AI platform. This GPU-powered, zero-trust edge infrastructure features national security-grade cybersecurity and enables instant data monetization - positioning Datavault AI to potentially address a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity of annual recurring revenue within the Philadelphia and New York metropolitan areas alone.

The Philadelphia and New York installation, part of Datavault AI's initial multi-city rollout and planned expansion to 100 cities nationwide in 2026, integrates SanQtum AI Enterprise Units directly into Datavault AI's patented Information Data Exchange, DataScore, and DataValue AI agents. Operating within SanQtum's private, quantum-resistant edge environment, the platform allows real-time data scoring, tokenization at birth, and enterprise-grade AI processing without reliance on public cloud infrastructure. This breakthrough capability has the potential to eliminate latency, reduce security exposure, and transform raw data into authenticated, tradable digital assets at the moment of creation.

Looking Ahead

Datavault AI and Available Infrastructure look forward to expanding this national rollout and supporting additional customer deployments that benefit from secure communications, secure storage, near-edge compute, and secure data processing. As coverage scales across the U.S., the companies expect the combined infrastructure footprint to help accelerate trusted tokenization, exchange, and valuation workflows by placing cybersecure edge nodes closer to where data is generated and decisions are made.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the expected benefits of the partnership with Available Infrastructure, anticipated deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities across 100 cities throughout the contiguous Unites States, the timing, scope, and expected benefits of the national rollout, the performance and impact of the near-edge architecture and secure networking on-ramps, anticipated customer adoption and use cases (including tokenization, data exchange, and valuation), and expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Datavault AI and its management, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management and current market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: change in market demand for secure high-performance data processing; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities and ability to turn raw data into tradeable assets; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

