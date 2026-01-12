VSee Health: VSee Launches AI-Driven Rural Health Transformation Platform, Targeting Millions in Recaptured Revenue Per Hospital

VSee's Rapidly Configurable AI Telehealth Platform Addresses Rural Hospital Access and Financial Sustainability

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE) today announced the launch of its AI-enhanced Rural Health Transformation Solution, a modular platform designed to help rural hospitals expand specialty access, improve clinical outcomes, and strengthen financial performance-without increasing fixed staffing costs.

The launch comes soon after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recent announcement of funding awards for all 50 states through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP)--$10 billion per year over the next five years. A key theme of RHTP is stabilizing rural hospitals and clinics by expanding specialty access, and accelerating the adoption of scalable, technology-enabled care models. Many state plans include direct grants to support telehealth and care integration.

Rural hospitals face persistent challenges from specialist shortages, rising transfers, and revenue leakage. VSee's solution addresses these pressures by combining three core capabilities:

Uber-like specialist routing that dynamically matches patients to available specialists, AI clinical assistants that assemble multi-source patient data, accelerate clinical decision-making, and automate documentation and billing workflows, and Predictive AI early warning systems for high-cost events including stroke, cardiac deterioration, and inpatient falls.

Built on VSee's configurable digital health infrastructure, hospitals can deploy only the telehealth and AI modules they need today-and expand incrementally over time-reducing implementation risk while preserving long-term flexibility.

"Rural hospitals are failing because critical expertise and data aren't available at the right moment," said Dr. Milton Chen, Co-CEO of VSee Health. "We built this platform to turn limited local resources into a shared, intelligent care network-so hospitals can safely treat more patients locally, keep revenue in the community, and improve outcomes at the same time."

VSee Rural Transformation Quantified Financial Impact

Using 12 months of transfer data from a representative 70-bed rural hospital in the southeastern United States, VSee modeled the financial impact of avoidable patient transfers. The analysis estimates approximately $6.6 million in annual revenue leakage driven by transfers in four specialties-neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and urology. With targeted AI-enabled tele-specialty coverage, the model indicates hospitals could retain up to $5.3 million annually by avoiding a portion of these transfers.

In addition, improved specialty availability may reduce "patient bypass"-where high-acuity patients skip rural hospitals entirely-representing an additional $300,000 to $1.6 million in annual revenue opportunity not captured in traditional transfer analyses.

A Scalable Blueprint for Rural Health

Beyond immediate revenue retention, VSee's Rural Health Transformation Solution establishes a repeatable model for expanding specialty coverage, deploying AI-driven clinical automation, and aligning with federal and state rural health initiatives. The platform integrates virtual specialists, remote physical exams, AI documentation, remote patient monitoring, hospital-at-home workflows, and operational automation over a secure, interoperable cloud-designed for rapid deployment and replication across rural markets nationwide.

Investors and partners interested in learning more are invited to meet Dr. Milton Chen at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 12-15 in San Francisco to discuss VSee's rural health strategy and growth roadmap.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is an AI-powered telehealth technology and services company delivering digital health solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and enterprise partners globally. VSee holds a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves clients including NASA, HHS ASPR, McKesson, DaVita, and the country of Qatar. Visit vseehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the offering; and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

