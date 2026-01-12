Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos SmellTech's Rising Commercial Momentum in Scalable AI Infrastructure Platform Shift

AI Nose commercial deployment accelerates in 2026 with dual-engine architecture, industrial expansion, and recurring SaaS revenue model

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a SmellTech platform company digitizing scent as a native data language for artificial intelligence, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report spotlighting the Company's accelerated evolution from SmellTech R&D to large-scale commercial deployment, supported by a scalable AI infrastructure strategy and expanding semiconductor partnerships.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Scaled commercialization gains momentum in 2026: Ainos enters 2026 with growing momentum as AI Nose advances from a hardware sensing solution into a foundational AI platform that converts scent into structured, machine-readable data for global industrial markets. This momentum is reinforced by a newly announced three-year distribution and deployment agreement with Trusval Technology, a Taiwan-based industrial engineering firm serving semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities. The agreement includes an initial minimum commitment of 600 AI Nose units, marking a meaningful step toward recurring, deployment-driven revenue.

Dual-engine architecture enables scalable deployment and recurring revenue: Ainos' strategic separation into two complementary, non-competing layers includes Ainos, which focuses on physical sensing hardware and primary data generation, and ScentAI, a newly formed subsidiary dedicated to smell language model ("SLM") development, data abstraction, and AI intelligence delivery. The dual-layer structure is positioned to allow the software intelligence layer to scale independently through APIs, licensing, and subscriptions, supporting a recurring, SaaS-style revenue model across global industrial deployments.

Trusval partnership targets AI Nose deployment in front-end semiconductor environments: The partnership aims to extend Ainos' semiconductor presence upstream and supports AI Nose's addressable market opportunity in semiconductor environments spanning front-end wafer fabrication through back-end packaging and testing. Trusval's customer base includes leading semiconductor manufacturers.

Expanding data flywheel underpins long-term SmellTech leadership: Scaled deployment of AI Nose in high-precision manufacturing environments expands Ainos' physical sensing footprint, accelerates Smell ID library development, and improves machine-learning performance. This feedback loop supports Ainos' long-term strategy to develop scent as a foundational data modality for AI. The relocation of Ainos' U.S. headquarters to Houston, Texas in early 2026 further supports the data flywheel by aligning operations more closely with key industrial and semiconductor ecosystems.

"2026 marks a pivotal year for Ainos as we transition AI Nose from development into scaled industrial deployment," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ainos, Inc. "Our dual-engine architecture, expanding partnerships, and growing deployment footprint are strengthening our data-driven platform to support scalable, long-term commercialization across global industrial markets."

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here: https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_01072026

About AI Nose

AI Nose digitizes scent into Smell ID, an AI-driven form of scent intelligence. The full-stack electronic nose platform integrates high-precision MEMS sensor arrays with proprietary AI algorithms designed to support ppb-level scent detection sensitivity, subject to application conditions and deployment configurations. Smell ID converts analog scent signals into structured, actionable data, while the proprietary Smell Language Model (SLM) is designed to learn, classify, and contextualize complex scent patterns over time.

Built upon more than a decade of accumulated scent data and deep medtech expertise, AI Nose is designed to support continuous monitoring, predictive analysis, and real-time alerts across industrial and manufacturing environments. AI Nose is offered under a SmellTech-as-a-Service architecture, intended to support ongoing access to scent intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven insights through subscription-based deployment models.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is a dual-platform AI and biotech company pioneering smelltech and immune therapeutics. Its AI Nose platform and smell language model (SLM) digitize scent into Smell ID, a machine-readable data format, powering intelligent sensing across robotics, smart factories, and healthcare. The company also develops VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon targeting rare, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Ainos, a fusion of "AI" and "Nose," is redefining machine perception for the sensory age. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

