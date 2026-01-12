Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) ("Coupang" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang securities during the period of May 7, 2025 through December 16, 2025 (the "Class Period"), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Coupang securities during the Class Period may, no later than February 17, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

During the Class Period, defendants allegedly misled investors regarding Coupang's cybersecurity. The complaint alleges that Coupang maintained inadequate cybersecurity safeguards that exposed Coupang to a heightened risk of a data breach.

According to the suit, in November 2025, investors began to learn the truth about the Company's cybersecurity through a series of disclosures that revealed a data breach that exposed sensitive personal information of more than 33 million Coupang customers. In response to this news, the price of Coupang securities suffered significant declines, culminating in the Company's belated acknowledgement on December 16, 2025, of a cybersecurity event. This breach is considered the largest cybersecurity event ever to affect South Korea.

If you are a Coupang investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

