San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential shareholder derivative claims on behalf of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) concerning whether certain officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

The investigation follows the filing of a securities class action involving purchases of Sarepta securities between June 22, 2023 and June 24, 2025 (the "Class Period").

What Should Sarepta Shareholders Do?

If you are a current Sarepta shareholder and have continuously held your shares before June 22, 2023 and continue to hold your shares, you may have standing to pursue derivative claims on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please visit our website at:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/sarepta-therapeutics/

Shareholders may contact lead analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or 619-814-4471.

Background of the Investigation

According to the securities class action complaint, Sarepta and certain senior executives are alleged to have made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding, among other things:

The safety profile of ELEVIDYS , Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy;

, Sarepta's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Serious adverse events associated with ELEVIDYS, including patient deaths allegedly linked to acute liver failure;

The status and risks of ELEVIDYS clinical trials, including halted dosing and safety reviews;

The likelihood of regulatory scrutiny, shipment suspensions, and limitations on ELEVIDYS's commercial prospects.

As alleged, Sarepta disclosed on March 18, 2025 that a patient treated with ELEVIDYS had died, causing the Company's stock price to decline approximately 27%. On April 4, 2025, Sarepta halted certain clinical studies following a European regulatory safety review, resulting in an additional stock decline. On June 15, 2025, Sarepta announced a second patient death, along with shipment suspensions, leading to a stock price decline of more than 40%. On June 24, 2025, the FDA issued a safety communication regarding the deaths, further impacting Sarepta's share price.

Johnson Fistel's investigation is focused on whether Sarepta's board of directors and senior management caused or allowed this alleged misconduct, failed to implement adequate safety oversight and disclosure controls, and exposed the Company to significant regulatory, financial, and reputational harm.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

For more information, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280057

Source: Johnson Fistel, PLLP