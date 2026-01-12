Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI to Participate in ICR Conference 2026; CEO Nathaniel Bradley to Present Real-World Asset Tokenization Today

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Bradley, along with members of the Datavault AI leadership team, will attend and participate in the ICR Conference 2026, taking place in Orlando, Florida.

Mr. Bradley is scheduled to present on January 12, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. Eastern Time, in Palazzo A-B. During the presentation, Datavault AI management expects to provide an overview of the Company's strategy and market positioning in the field of RWA.

The ICR Conference is one of the leading annual investor conferences focused on public and private growth companies. The event brings together institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and corporate executives for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and industry discussions, serving as a key forum for investor engagement at the start of the calendar year.

Attendance at ICR reflects Datavault AI's continued focus on engaging with the institutional investment community and communicating its long-term strategy, technology portfolio, intellectual property portfolios, and growth initiatives.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq:DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai.

ICR is a leading strategic communications and advisory firm specializing in investor relations, capital markets advisory, and corporate communications for public and private companies. ICR supports management teams across all stages of growth with integrated services spanning investor engagement, public relations, transaction advisory, and strategic messaging. The firm is widely recognized for hosting the annual ICR Conference, one of the most prominent investor conferences in the United States, which brings together thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and corporate executives for presentations, one-on-one meetings, and industry dialogue. The ICR Conference serves as a key forum for companies to communicate strategy, performance, and long-term value creation at the start of the calendar year. Headquartered in the United States with offices across major financial centers, ICR has decades of experience advising companies across consumer, technology, industrial, and growth-oriented sectors. Learn more at www.icrinc.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of management and current market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: change in market demand for secure high-performance data processing; the performance, timing, or success of the deployment of the Company's secure high-performance data processing capabilities and ability to turn raw data into tradeable assets; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

