AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space welcomes EUMETSAT green light for EPS-Sterna

2026-01-12 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space welcomes the decision by the EUMETSAT Council to give the green light to the EUMETSAT Polar System - Sterna (EPS-Sterna). As announced by EUMETSAT, the programme has now secured the backing of 29 of EUMETSAT's 30 Member States and is confirmed as a mandatory mission. As a result, all programme activities are authorised to start.

With the programme now approved, development activities will proceed in line with EUMETSAT's established framework. ESA will act as procurement agency for the space segment on behalf of EUMETSAT. Industry suppliers, including AAC Clyde Space, participate through ESA-led procurement processes following established procedures.

"With EPS-Sterna now approved, the programme moves from planning into the implementation phase. We have been preparing for this decision, and are well positioned to contribute as the programme moves forward," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

The core instrument in the EPS-Sterna constellation is the advanced microwave radiometer developed by AAC Clyde Space's subsidiary AAC Omnisys in Gothenburg and first flown on the Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS) mission. ESA and European meteorological institutions have confirmed the instrument's strong performance, including the novel 325 GHz channel, which enables measurements through cloud, rain and snow.

In February 2025, AAC Clyde Space announced an order from prime contractor OHB Sweden to procure long lead-time instrument components for the EPS-Sterna programme as part of early programme preparations. The EUMETSAT announcement published today can be found on the organisation's website: https://www.eumetsat.int/europe-backs-transformative-polar-satellite-constellation-2026

About EPS-Sterna

EPS-Sterna is a constellation of six small satellites operating in polar orbit at any given time, delivering frequent microwave observations of atmospheric temperature, humidity and cloud properties. The first six satellites are planned for launch in 2029, and satellites will be replaced over the programme's operational lifetime, which runs until 2042. In total, 20 satellites will be deployed to maintain continuous operations.

The mission builds on the technology demonstrated by the European Space Agency's Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS), which has been successfully collecting data since 2024 and serves as the technical foundation for EPS-Sterna. With OHB Sweden as prime contractor, AAC Clyde Space delivered the core weather instrument, as well as the Starbuck Mini power system and Sirius Command and Data Handling unit. AWS data are already assimilated into national meteorological and hydrological services within EUMETSAT Member States, confirming the expected benefits of the mission concept.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications,

e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.