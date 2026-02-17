Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
München
17.02.26 | 08:02
9,770 Euro
-5,70 % -0,590
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3309,63016:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 10:30 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space ships VIREON satellites for launch

2026-02-17 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)
AAC Clyde Space has completed integration of the first two satellites in its VIREON Earth Observation constellation. Both satellites have been shipped to the launch site for the final preparations ahead of launch. The two initial VIREON satellites are planned to be launched on SpaceX's Transporter 16 mission.

VIREON is designed to balance detail, coverage and revisit frequency, delivering data that is well suited for operational monitoring at scale. The system provides the right level of detail to enable meaningful and cost-effective analysis of land and vegetation. Combined with data processing capabilities, VIREON is designed to support practical use of Earth observation data in real-world resource management.

"VIREON addresses a clear need in the market for Earth Observation data that can be used operationally and at scale," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "By building this constellation, we are introducing new long-term capacity to deliver growth within our Data & Services segment."

In parallel with launch preparations, AAC Clyde Space has initiated procurement of components for VIREON-3 and VIREON-4. With four satellites, the VIREON constellation is designed to provide the coverage and revisit rates required to support commercial and institutional applications. The full constellation supports AAC Clyde Space's expansion within space-based data services.

About VIREON
VIREON is an Earth Observation constellation developed by AAC Clyde Space to provide reliable insight into change on land and in vegetation. Through frequent observations over targeted areas, VIREON delivers analysis-ready data that supports informed decision-making across applications such as agriculture, forestry and environmental management.

For more information:
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.