AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space ships VIREON satellites for launch

AAC Clyde Space has completed integration of the first two satellites in its VIREON Earth Observation constellation. Both satellites have been shipped to the launch site for the final preparations ahead of launch. The two initial VIREON satellites are planned to be launched on SpaceX's Transporter 16 mission.

VIREON is designed to balance detail, coverage and revisit frequency, delivering data that is well suited for operational monitoring at scale. The system provides the right level of detail to enable meaningful and cost-effective analysis of land and vegetation. Combined with data processing capabilities, VIREON is designed to support practical use of Earth observation data in real-world resource management.

"VIREON addresses a clear need in the market for Earth Observation data that can be used operationally and at scale," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "By building this constellation, we are introducing new long-term capacity to deliver growth within our Data & Services segment."

In parallel with launch preparations, AAC Clyde Space has initiated procurement of components for VIREON-3 and VIREON-4. With four satellites, the VIREON constellation is designed to provide the coverage and revisit rates required to support commercial and institutional applications. The full constellation supports AAC Clyde Space's expansion within space-based data services.

About VIREON

VIREON is an Earth Observation constellation developed by AAC Clyde Space to provide reliable insight into change on land and in vegetation. Through frequent observations over targeted areas, VIREON delivers analysis-ready data that supports informed decision-making across applications such as agriculture, forestry and environmental management.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.