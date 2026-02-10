AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space expands maritime data capacity with additional Sedna satellites

2026-02-10 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space has initiated the build of two additional maritime data satellites, Sedna-3 and Sedna-4. The company has placed orders for key components to begin construction, expanding satellite capacity within its established maritime data services.

The decision to start building Sedna-3 and Sedna-4 reflects increasing demand for space-based maritime data and the need for additional satellite capacity to support continued service delivery. The satellites will be built by AAC Clyde Space's U.S. subsidiary AAC SpaceQuest and are intended to support continuity of service and improve performance through fleet renewal.

"We are seeing increasing demand for maritime data," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "With Sedna-3 and Sedna-4, we are adding capacity to support continued service delivery and maintain performance as the fleet evolves."

The launch of Sedna-3 and Sedna-4 is planned for early next year. AAC Clyde Space currently operates six satellites supporting its maritime data services: AprizeSat-8, AprizeSat-10, Sedna-1, Sedna-2, Thea and Ymir-1.

With more than two decades of experience, AAC Clyde Space is a leading global provider of satellite-based AIS data and a pioneer in the development of VDES, the next-generation standard for maritime communications. The company continues to build its position within space-based maritime intelligence.

About Sedna

The Sedna satellites form part of AAC Clyde Space's Data & Services offering and support the delivery of space-based maritime data. Sedna-1 and Sedna-2 were launched, commissioned and became fully operational in 2025 and are used within the company's established maritime data services.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.