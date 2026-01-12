Arise AB: Arise AB (publ) will be delisted and the last day of trading will be on 26 January 2026

Arise AB (publ) ("Arise" or the "Company") has announced through a press release on 2 January 2026 that the Company has applied for delisting of the Company's share from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq has now approved Arise's application on delisting and resolved that the last day of trading in the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm will be on 26 January 2026.



Halmstad 12 January 2026

Arise AB (publ)



For further information, please contact:

Per-Erik Eriksson, CEO Arise AB, +46 702 409 902

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 12 January 2026 at 16.30 (CET).

About Arise

Arise is a leading independent company that realises new green energy. The company develops, builds, sells and manages renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

