Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
74
65.0200
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
05/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
29 926
65.9433
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
06/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
68.1028
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
07/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
68.8178
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
68.8567
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/01/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
69.5790
XPAR
TOTAL
70 000
67.5971
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
