

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), Monday announced that it has secured a contract by Eutelsat to build a further 340 OneWeb low Earth orbit satellites to ensure operational continuity of the OneWeb constellation.



The satellites, which would be delivered from the end of 2026, will be manufactured at Airbus Defence and Space's Toulouse facility on a newly installed production line.



'This latest contract from Eutelsat is an endorsement of our design and manufacturing expertise for LEO satellites,' commented Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems in Airbus.



Airbus's stock closed at 216.15 euros, up 0.49 percent on the Paris Exchange.



