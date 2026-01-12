Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jan-2026 / 17:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 56,944 Highest price paid per share: 127.60p Lowest price paid per share: 125.20p 126.2877p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,783,026 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,958,550 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,958,550 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.2877p 56,944

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 584 127.00 11:01:58 00370078988TRLO1 XLON 584 127.60 11:01:58 00370078989TRLO1 XLON 606 126.60 11:02:01 00370078990TRLO1 XLON 1212 126.60 11:02:01 00370078991TRLO1 XLON 493 127.20 11:17:08 00370079419TRLO1 XLON 200 126.80 11:17:10 00370079420TRLO1 XLON 155 127.20 11:17:36 00370079441TRLO1 XLON 416 127.40 11:18:46 00370079473TRLO1 XLON 289 127.40 11:18:46 00370079474TRLO1 XLON 200 127.40 11:18:46 00370079475TRLO1 XLON 610 127.20 11:20:04 00370079500TRLO1 XLON 195 127.20 11:27:28 00370079804TRLO1 XLON 605 127.00 11:38:43 00370080148TRLO1 XLON 615 127.00 11:38:43 00370080149TRLO1 XLON 616 126.60 11:53:04 00370080585TRLO1 XLON 383 127.20 12:14:40 00370081276TRLO1 XLON 6 126.80 12:19:50 00370081387TRLO1 XLON 602 126.80 12:23:01 00370081503TRLO1 XLON 602 127.00 12:23:01 00370081504TRLO1 XLON 6 126.40 12:24:02 00370081570TRLO1 XLON 602 126.40 12:24:02 00370081571TRLO1 XLON 94 126.60 12:27:00 00370081712TRLO1 XLON 156 126.60 12:27:00 00370081713TRLO1 XLON 726 126.60 12:27:00 00370081714TRLO1 XLON 1615 126.60 12:27:00 00370081715TRLO1 XLON 75 126.40 12:27:00 00370081716TRLO1 XLON 394 126.40 12:27:00 00370081717TRLO1 XLON 198 126.40 12:27:41 00370081745TRLO1 XLON 1 126.40 12:28:49 00370081779TRLO1 XLON 422 126.40 12:47:58 00370082472TRLO1 XLON 205 126.40 12:58:48 00370082916TRLO1 XLON 726 126.80 12:58:48 00370082917TRLO1 XLON 1013 126.80 12:58:48 00370082918TRLO1 XLON 320 126.80 12:58:48 00370082919TRLO1 XLON 627 126.60 12:58:48 00370082920TRLO1 XLON 1 126.40 13:13:52 00370083643TRLO1 XLON 382 126.40 13:20:38 00370083866TRLO1 XLON 524 126.80 13:27:54 00370084129TRLO1 XLON 1246 126.80 13:27:54 00370084130TRLO1 XLON 382 126.80 13:27:54 00370084131TRLO1 XLON 155 126.80 13:27:54 00370084132TRLO1 XLON 610 126.60 13:27:54 00370084133TRLO1 XLON 172 126.80 13:56:51 00370085013TRLO1 XLON 8 126.80 13:56:51 00370085014TRLO1 XLON 12 126.80 13:57:03 00370085020TRLO1 XLON 557 127.00 14:18:56 00370086002TRLO1 XLON 631 126.80 14:29:46 00370086568TRLO1 XLON 56 126.80 14:39:57 00370087466TRLO1 XLON 121 126.80 14:39:57 00370087467TRLO1 XLON 614 126.60 14:45:38 00370087884TRLO1 XLON 1583 126.60 14:48:28 00370088123TRLO1 XLON 624 126.40 14:48:29 00370088125TRLO1 XLON 633 126.20 14:49:48 00370088190TRLO1 XLON 596 126.00 14:50:14 00370088210TRLO1 XLON 626 126.20 14:50:40 00370088230TRLO1 XLON 1016 126.20 14:50:40 00370088231TRLO1 XLON 32 126.20 14:52:10 00370088319TRLO1 XLON 100 126.20 14:52:22 00370088370TRLO1 XLON 100 126.20 14:53:03 00370088402TRLO1 XLON 155 126.20 14:53:03 00370088403TRLO1 XLON 138 126.20 14:53:03 00370088404TRLO1 XLON 155 126.20 14:59:25 00370088704TRLO1 XLON 7 126.20 14:59:25 00370088705TRLO1 XLON 1269 126.00 15:00:14 00370088731TRLO1 XLON 585 126.20 15:05:09 00370089056TRLO1 XLON 3003 126.20 15:05:11 00370089057TRLO1 XLON 4478 126.20 15:05:11 00370089058TRLO1 XLON 359 126.20 15:05:11 00370089059TRLO1 XLON 599 126.00 15:06:47 00370089168TRLO1 XLON

182 126.00 15:07:00 00370089184TRLO1 XLON 592 126.00 15:11:47 00370089464TRLO1 XLON 632 125.60 15:13:56 00370089575TRLO1 XLON 586 125.20 15:16:47 00370089668TRLO1 XLON 506 125.20 15:16:47 00370089669TRLO1 XLON 155 125.20 15:16:47 00370089670TRLO1 XLON 74 125.60 15:20:32 00370089927TRLO1 XLON 213 125.60 15:20:32 00370089928TRLO1 XLON 450 125.40 15:24:28 00370090321TRLO1 XLON 80 126.20 15:34:11 00370090812TRLO1 XLON 626 126.00 15:40:11 00370091290TRLO1 XLON 1193 126.00 15:52:56 00370092121TRLO1 XLON 138 126.00 15:53:04 00370092123TRLO1 XLON 338 126.20 15:57:39 00370092396TRLO1 XLON 67 126.20 15:57:39 00370092397TRLO1 XLON 564 125.80 16:10:58 00370093499TRLO1 XLON 742 126.00 16:10:58 00370093500TRLO1 XLON 564 125.80 16:18:48 00370094138TRLO1 XLON 52 125.80 16:18:48 00370094139TRLO1 XLON 318 125.80 16:18:48 00370094140TRLO1 XLON 107 125.80 16:18:48 00370094141TRLO1 XLON 191 125.80 16:18:48 00370094142TRLO1 XLON 615 125.80 16:18:48 00370094143TRLO1 XLON 137 126.00 16:18:48 00370094144TRLO1 XLON 289 126.00 16:18:48 00370094145TRLO1 XLON 664 125.80 16:18:48 00370094146TRLO1 XLON 1247 125.80 16:19:25 00370094190TRLO1 XLON 244 125.80 16:19:25 00370094191TRLO1 XLON 981 125.80 16:19:25 00370094192TRLO1 XLON 1034 125.80 16:19:25 00370094193TRLO1 XLON 56 125.80 16:19:25 00370094194TRLO1 XLON 289 125.80 16:19:25 00370094195TRLO1 XLON 505 125.80 16:19:25 00370094196TRLO1 XLON 1171 125.60 16:19:25 00370094197TRLO1 XLON 1087 125.60 16:19:25 00370094198TRLO1 XLON 138 125.80 16:19:25 00370094199TRLO1 XLON 1173 125.80 16:19:25 00370094200TRLO1 XLON 843 125.80 16:19:25 00370094201TRLO1 XLON 419 125.80 16:19:29 00370094208TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

