WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 09:55
1,420 Euro
-1,39 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,72019:44
Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jan-2026 / 17:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

12 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         56,944 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.20p 
 
                           126.2877p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,783,026 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,958,550 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,958,550 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      126.2877p                       56,944

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
584             127.00          11:01:58         00370078988TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             127.60          11:01:58         00370078989TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             126.60          11:02:01         00370078990TRLO1     XLON 
 
1212             126.60          11:02:01         00370078991TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             127.20          11:17:08         00370079419TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             126.80          11:17:10         00370079420TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             127.20          11:17:36         00370079441TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             127.40          11:18:46         00370079473TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             127.40          11:18:46         00370079474TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             127.40          11:18:46         00370079475TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             127.20          11:20:04         00370079500TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             127.20          11:27:28         00370079804TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.00          11:38:43         00370080148TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             127.00          11:38:43         00370080149TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             126.60          11:53:04         00370080585TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             127.20          12:14:40         00370081276TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              126.80          12:19:50         00370081387TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             126.80          12:23:01         00370081503TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             127.00          12:23:01         00370081504TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              126.40          12:24:02         00370081570TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             126.40          12:24:02         00370081571TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              126.60          12:27:00         00370081712TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             126.60          12:27:00         00370081713TRLO1     XLON 
 
726             126.60          12:27:00         00370081714TRLO1     XLON 
 
1615             126.60          12:27:00         00370081715TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              126.40          12:27:00         00370081716TRLO1     XLON 
 
394             126.40          12:27:00         00370081717TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             126.40          12:27:41         00370081745TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              126.40          12:28:49         00370081779TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             126.40          12:47:58         00370082472TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             126.40          12:58:48         00370082916TRLO1     XLON 
 
726             126.80          12:58:48         00370082917TRLO1     XLON 
 
1013             126.80          12:58:48         00370082918TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             126.80          12:58:48         00370082919TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             126.60          12:58:48         00370082920TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              126.40          13:13:52         00370083643TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             126.40          13:20:38         00370083866TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             126.80          13:27:54         00370084129TRLO1     XLON 
 
1246             126.80          13:27:54         00370084130TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             126.80          13:27:54         00370084131TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             126.80          13:27:54         00370084132TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             126.60          13:27:54         00370084133TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             126.80          13:56:51         00370085013TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              126.80          13:56:51         00370085014TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              126.80          13:57:03         00370085020TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             127.00          14:18:56         00370086002TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.80          14:29:46         00370086568TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              126.80          14:39:57         00370087466TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             126.80          14:39:57         00370087467TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             126.60          14:45:38         00370087884TRLO1     XLON 
 
1583             126.60          14:48:28         00370088123TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.40          14:48:29         00370088125TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             126.20          14:49:48         00370088190TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             126.00          14:50:14         00370088210TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.20          14:50:40         00370088230TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             126.20          14:50:40         00370088231TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              126.20          14:52:10         00370088319TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             126.20          14:52:22         00370088370TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             126.20          14:53:03         00370088402TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             126.20          14:53:03         00370088403TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             126.20          14:53:03         00370088404TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             126.20          14:59:25         00370088704TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              126.20          14:59:25         00370088705TRLO1     XLON 
 
1269             126.00          15:00:14         00370088731TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             126.20          15:05:09         00370089056TRLO1     XLON 
 
3003             126.20          15:05:11         00370089057TRLO1     XLON 
 
4478             126.20          15:05:11         00370089058TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             126.20          15:05:11         00370089059TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             126.00          15:06:47         00370089168TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 12:57 ET (17:57 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

182             126.00          15:07:00         00370089184TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             126.00          15:11:47         00370089464TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             125.60          15:13:56         00370089575TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             125.20          15:16:47         00370089668TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             125.20          15:16:47         00370089669TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             125.20          15:16:47         00370089670TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              125.60          15:20:32         00370089927TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             125.60          15:20:32         00370089928TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             125.40          15:24:28         00370090321TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              126.20          15:34:11         00370090812TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.00          15:40:11         00370091290TRLO1     XLON 
 
1193             126.00          15:52:56         00370092121TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             126.00          15:53:04         00370092123TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             126.20          15:57:39         00370092396TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              126.20          15:57:39         00370092397TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             125.80          16:10:58         00370093499TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             126.00          16:10:58         00370093500TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             125.80          16:18:48         00370094138TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              125.80          16:18:48         00370094139TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             125.80          16:18:48         00370094140TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             125.80          16:18:48         00370094141TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             125.80          16:18:48         00370094142TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             125.80          16:18:48         00370094143TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             126.00          16:18:48         00370094144TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             126.00          16:18:48         00370094145TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.80          16:18:48         00370094146TRLO1     XLON 
 
1247             125.80          16:19:25         00370094190TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             125.80          16:19:25         00370094191TRLO1     XLON 
 
981             125.80          16:19:25         00370094192TRLO1     XLON 
 
1034             125.80          16:19:25         00370094193TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              125.80          16:19:25         00370094194TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             125.80          16:19:25         00370094195TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             125.80          16:19:25         00370094196TRLO1     XLON 
 
1171             125.60          16:19:25         00370094197TRLO1     XLON 
 
1087             125.60          16:19:25         00370094198TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             125.80          16:19:25         00370094199TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             125.80          16:19:25         00370094200TRLO1     XLON 
 
843             125.80          16:19:25         00370094201TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             125.80          16:19:29         00370094208TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 414586 
EQS News ID:  2258796 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2258796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2026 12:57 ET (17:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
