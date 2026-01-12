

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - In 2025, Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers all around the globe, keeping up a positive delivery trend even with some tough challenges in the operating environment.



This total was higher than the 766 aircraft delivered in 2024 and 735 in 2023, showing steady progress in their key programs. Once again, single-aisle jets were the star of the show, with the A320 Family making up 607 of those deliveries, while the A220 Family added 93. In the widebody category, they delivered 36 A330 Family aircraft and 57 from the A350 Family throughout the year.



This strong delivery performance went hand in hand with impressive commercial activity. Airbus racked up 1,000 new gross orders in their Commercial Aircraft sector in 2025, keeping a solid book-to-bill ratio above one.



Because of this, the company's order backlog hit a new record at the end of the year with 8,754 aircraft, showing that there's still strong global demand for what Airbus offers. The widebody backlog alone reached a historic 1,124 aircraft, reflecting a growing interest in long-haul and next-gen aircraft.



Throughout the year, Airbus celebrated some significant deliveries and welcomed new operators for the A220, A321XLR, A330neo, and A350-1000 in various regions. They also managed to secure repeat orders and bring in new customers for both single-aisle and widebody aircraft. Airbus is set to announce its full-year financial results for 2025 on February 19, 2026.



