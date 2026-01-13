Das Instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2026

The instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2026



Das Instrument FP6 CA7409107819 PREMIUM INCOME CORP. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2026

The instrument FP6 CA7409107819 PREMIUM INCOME CORP. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.01.2026



Das Instrument 3TIB CA29877A2056 EUROPEAN ELECTR. METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2026

The instrument 3TIB CA29877A2056 EUROPEAN ELECTR. METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2026



Das Instrument IAH CA4598201065 INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2026

The instrument IAH CA4598201065 INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2026



Das Instrument T5O0 DE000A4BGGE4 BIOXXMED AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.01.2026

The instrument T5O0 DE000A4BGGE4 BIOXXMED AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 14.01.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard