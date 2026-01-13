

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SIKA.SW) reported that, in Swiss francs, 2025 sales were 11.20 billion Swiss francs, a decline of 4.8% from prior year, including foreign currency impact of 5.4%. In local currencies, sales growth was 0.6%. On an organic basis, sales were down 0.4% for the full year. The company posted organic sales growth of 1.2%, excluding Chinese construction businesses.



Sika now expects full-year 2025 EBITDA margin of slightly above 19%, excluding one-off costs related to the Fast Forward program.



