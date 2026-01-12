Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
VINCI: ASF successfully issued an 8-year €500 million bond

Nanterre, 12 January 2026

ASF successfully issued an 8-year €500 million bond

ASF has successfully issued a €500 million bond due to mature in January 2034 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.375%.

With an oversubscription ratio of almost 4x, the bond issue reflects the market's trust in the company's credit ratings (Standard & Poor's: A-, stable outlook; Moody's: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables ASF to extend its average debt maturity in excellent conditions considering the current situation in the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were BNP Paribas and Natixis (Global Coordinators), BofA Securities, CaixaBank, Commerzbank, NatWest Markets NV, RBC Capital Markets and Santander.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
