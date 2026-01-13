Acuity RM Group Plc - Trading Statement

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "Group")

2025 year-end Trading Statement

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM ? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, is pleased to provide the following summary on trading for the year ended 31 December 2025 and outlines key priorities for 2026. (All figures have been extracted from management accounts and are unaudited.)

Year end update

The year to 31 December 2025 was one of considerable change and improvement. The key developments are highlighted below:

Revenues for Acuity in the year to 31 December 2025 are expected to be c. £2.1m (revenue for the year ended 31 December 2024 £2.1m).

Administrative costs for the year to 31 December 2025 were c. £2.2m, which is a material reduction of 27% (2024 £3.0m). Overheads fell throughout the year and Q4, annualised, were £1.8m. The Group traded profitably in Q4.

Since the start of the second half of the year, there have been regular wins of new contracts, most are of a size that does not merit a separate RNS announcement. The Directors believe there are significant opportunities for contract wins in 2026.

Forward contracted revenue as at 31 December 2025 £1.9 m (2024 £2.5m).

At the start of 2025 the Chief Executive, David Rajakovich, focused the business on:

Its core market, cyber security risk management, where it has sustainable competitive advantages. Cybersecurity has frequently been highlighted in the news in 2025 with several high-profile breaches of commercial firms' security with the subsequent disruption and associated costs.

Targets, effectiveness and delivery

Financial performance - the improvement seen at the half year with the operating loss reduced by 52% to £282,000 (2024: £586,000) has continued and accelerated with the Group trading profitably in October, November and December.

Products

The roll out of NextGen STREAM ? which was expected to be launched in July was delayed as further development and optimisation of the product was required. NextGen STREAM ? , is expected to be released in Q1 2026. This version will deliver improved user experience through intuitive design, accelerate customer ROI with rapid deployment and time-to-value, and provides a future-proof architecture that enables continuous innovation and feature velocity.

Acuity launched the Vendor Management Hub (VMH) in July. VMH enables organisations to start their third party risk management. Breaches through third party interventions have led to several instances of high profile cyber breaches in the UK in 2025. VMH is a true SaaS product, allowing customers to achieve value in a short period with minimal onboarding effort. The cost of development was recovered with Acuity's early sales, so every new sale will generate cash and profits. VMH replaces Rizikon with a sleeker, easier-to-develop product. Many of the Rizikon customers have transferred to VMH.

Acuity is developing a new, Cyber GRC product. This product will incorporate AI automation and the product will be easy to deploy and use. These features will broaden the market, so the products should be particularly attractive to commercial organisations which wish to work without the need for special skills or a dedicated cybersecurity team. The new features will enable the product to be sold through new channels, which should also grow the market opportunity significantly both for target customers and territories.

Sales and marketing

Acuity has segmented its customer base, offering products best suited to each customer. Classic STREAM ? has many customers in the public and private sectors, and is particularly valued where customers require on premise installations. Where customers require a tool that can be configured to their specific processes efficiently, Classic STREAM ? is ideal. It is available on either a SaaS or on-premise basis. The VMH fills the void for customers looking for a rapid way to get started on their third-party risk management journey, allowing customers to almost completely automate the management of supplier security questionnaires. It is delivered on a SaaS basis. NextGen STREAM ? will be a fully SaaS product that simplifies the journey for customers that want all the benefits of classic STREAM ? in a lightweight, rapid start tool. A new product will be aimed at mid-market customers concerned about cyber security that do not want to hire or employ expensive specialists. This new product will fully embrace the functionality of AI, driving weekly action cadences as well as Board reporting.



Other

Disposal of the KCR Residential REIT shareholding was achieved and the proceeds invested in the Acuity business.

The business focus in 2026 is to grow shareholder value by increasing revenues, financial returns and ensuring the new initiatives outlined above are deployed properly to deliver the expected benefits. The Directors believe further opportunities to grow shareholder value will be able to be pursued in 2026, now that much of the ground work mentioned above has been completed

Angus Forrest, Executive Chairman, commented: "We are pleased to report that 2025 was a year in which the new management succeeded in their mission to change and improve the business through focus, leadership and measurement of performance. Whilst there is much to do to achieve the Company's full market potential this is a strong start and ahead of management's expectations. A platform has been created for future expansion and exploitation of the global opportunity to manage cyber risks. Acuity has some great customers and a large opportunity to grow in a rapidly growing global market; the focus in 2026 will be improving exploitation of that opportunity."

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions