Harris Associates L.P. - Form 8.3 - Glencore PLC
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.KEY INFORMATION
(a)Full name of discloser:
Harris Associates L.P.
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Glencore PLC
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure
09 January 2026
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"
NO
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.01 (JE00B4T3BW64)
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
140 708 627
1.20
(2)Cash-settled derivatives:
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
140 708 627
1.20
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a)Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Purchase
4,214
4.54
ADR
(US37827X1000)
Sale
3,185
11.96
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
10,108
4.4902997
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
123
4.4965853
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
440
4.4965909
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
2,478
4.496598
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,076
4.4965985
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
3,140
4.4965987
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
8,215
4.4965989
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
15,529
4.4965992
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
18,000
4.4965994
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
26,558
4.4965998
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,131,949
4.4965999
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,638,616
4.4966
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
41,035
4.4966002
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
12,157
4.4966003
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
6,128
4.4966008
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
5,697
4.4966017
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,648
4.4966019
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
795
4.4966037
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,037
4.4966055
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,600
4.4966062
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,135
4.4966079
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
11
4.5381818
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
12
4.5383333
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
60
4.5386666
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,477
4.5386865
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
138
4.5386956
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
2,700
4.5386962
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,589
4.5386972
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
5,400
4.5386981
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
484
4.5386983
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
5,924
4.5386985
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
8,482
4.5386995
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
72,072
4.5386997
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
45,958
4.5386998
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,685,429
4.5386999
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
3,108,050
4.5387
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
23,165
4.5387001
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
3,693
4.5387002
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
42,326
4.5387003
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
14,852
4.5387005
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
7,351
4.5387008
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
11,355
4.538701
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
3,257
4.5387012
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
339
4.538702
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,002
4.5387025
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,195
4.5387029
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
2,100
4.5387047
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,036
4.5387065
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
522
4.5387164
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
33
4.5387878
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
296
4.5391891
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,132
4.5391961
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
649
4.5391987
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
398,525
4.5392
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,313
4.5392003
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
313
4.5392012
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
431
4.5392111
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
38,800
4.548
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
343
4.5572886
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
159
4.5572955
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
2,500
4.557296
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
2,277
4.557299
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
8,291
4.5572994
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,258,500
4.5573
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,652
4.5573002
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
11,883
4.5573003
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,241
4.5573005
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
5,957
4.5573006
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
3,338
4.5573007
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,482
4.5573009
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
4,300
4.5573023
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
2,600
4.5573038
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
319
4.557304
Ordinary Shares
(JE00B4T3BW64)
Sale
1,458
4.5573045
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
Product description e.g. call option
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
Number of securities to which option relates
Exercise price per unit
Type
e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
(ii)Exercise
Class of relevant security
Product description
e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit
(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
4.OTHER INFORMATION
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
(c)Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
12 January 2026
Contact name:
Jacky Neri
Telephone number*:
+1 312 646 3228
