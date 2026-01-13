Harris Associates L.P. - Form 8.3 - Glencore PLC

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a)Full name of discloser: Harris Associates L.P. (b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Glencore PLC (d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e)Date position held/dealing undertaken: For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 09 January 2026 (f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" NO

2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: USD 0.01 (JE00B4T3BW64) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 140 708 627 1.20 (2)Cash-settled derivatives: (3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 140 708 627 1.20

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Purchase 4,214 4.54 ADR (US37827X1000) Sale 3,185 11.96 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 10,108 4.4902997 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 123 4.4965853 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 440 4.4965909 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 2,478 4.496598 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,076 4.4965985 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 3,140 4.4965987 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 8,215 4.4965989 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 15,529 4.4965992 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 18,000 4.4965994 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 26,558 4.4965998 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,131,949 4.4965999 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,638,616 4.4966 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 41,035 4.4966002 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 12,157 4.4966003 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 6,128 4.4966008 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 5,697 4.4966017 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,648 4.4966019 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 795 4.4966037 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,037 4.4966055 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,600 4.4966062 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,135 4.4966079 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 11 4.5381818 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 12 4.5383333 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 60 4.5386666 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,477 4.5386865 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 138 4.5386956 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 2,700 4.5386962 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,589 4.5386972 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 5,400 4.5386981 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 484 4.5386983 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 5,924 4.5386985 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 8,482 4.5386995 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 72,072 4.5386997 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 45,958 4.5386998 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,685,429 4.5386999 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 3,108,050 4.5387 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 23,165 4.5387001 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 3,693 4.5387002 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 42,326 4.5387003 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 14,852 4.5387005 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 7,351 4.5387008 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 11,355 4.538701 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 3,257 4.5387012 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 339 4.538702 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,002 4.5387025 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,195 4.5387029 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 2,100 4.5387047 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,036 4.5387065 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 522 4.5387164 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 33 4.5387878 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 296 4.5391891 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,132 4.5391961 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 649 4.5391987 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 398,525 4.5392 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,313 4.5392003 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 313 4.5392012 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 431 4.5392111 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 38,800 4.548 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 343 4.5572886 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 159 4.5572955 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 2,500 4.557296 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 2,277 4.557299 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 8,291 4.5572994 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,258,500 4.5573 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,652 4.5573002 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 11,883 4.5573003 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,241 4.5573005 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 5,957 4.5573006 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 3,338 4.5573007 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,482 4.5573009 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 4,300 4.5573023 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 2,600 4.5573038 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 319 4.557304 Ordinary Shares (JE00B4T3BW64) Sale 1,458 4.5573045

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4.OTHER INFORMATION

(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i)the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii)the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure: 12 January 2026 Contact name: Jacky Neri Telephone number*: +1 312 646 3228

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.