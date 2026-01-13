Anzeige
Harris Associates L.P. - Form 8.3 - Glencore PLC

Harris Associates L.P. - Form 8.3 - Glencore PLC

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a)Full name of discloser:

Harris Associates L.P.

(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Glencore PLC

(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

09 January 2026

(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

NO

2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

USD 0.01 (JE00B4T3BW64)

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

140 708 627

1.20

(2)Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

140 708 627

1.20

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Purchase

4,214

4.54

ADR

(US37827X1000)

Sale

3,185

11.96

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

10,108

4.4902997

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

123

4.4965853

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

440

4.4965909

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

2,478

4.496598

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,076

4.4965985

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

3,140

4.4965987

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

8,215

4.4965989

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

15,529

4.4965992

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

18,000

4.4965994

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

26,558

4.4965998

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,131,949

4.4965999

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,638,616

4.4966

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

41,035

4.4966002

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

12,157

4.4966003

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

6,128

4.4966008

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

5,697

4.4966017

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,648

4.4966019

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

795

4.4966037

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,037

4.4966055

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,600

4.4966062

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,135

4.4966079

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

11

4.5381818

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

12

4.5383333

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

60

4.5386666

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,477

4.5386865

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

138

4.5386956

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

2,700

4.5386962

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,589

4.5386972

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

5,400

4.5386981

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

484

4.5386983

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

5,924

4.5386985

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

8,482

4.5386995

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

72,072

4.5386997

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

45,958

4.5386998

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,685,429

4.5386999

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

3,108,050

4.5387

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

23,165

4.5387001

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

3,693

4.5387002

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

42,326

4.5387003

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

14,852

4.5387005

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

7,351

4.5387008

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

11,355

4.538701

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

3,257

4.5387012

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

339

4.538702

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,002

4.5387025

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,195

4.5387029

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

2,100

4.5387047

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,036

4.5387065

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

522

4.5387164

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

33

4.5387878

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

296

4.5391891

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,132

4.5391961

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

649

4.5391987

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

398,525

4.5392

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,313

4.5392003

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

313

4.5392012

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

431

4.5392111

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

38,800

4.548

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

343

4.5572886

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

159

4.5572955

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

2,500

4.557296

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

2,277

4.557299

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

8,291

4.5572994

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,258,500

4.5573

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,652

4.5573002

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

11,883

4.5573003

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,241

4.5573005

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

5,957

4.5573006

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

3,338

4.5573007

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,482

4.5573009

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

4,300

4.5573023

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

2,600

4.5573038

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

319

4.557304

Ordinary Shares

(JE00B4T3BW64)

Sale

1,458

4.5573045

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4.OTHER INFORMATION

(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

12 January 2026

Contact name:

Jacky Neri

Telephone number*:

+1 312 646 3228

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


© 2026 PR Newswire
