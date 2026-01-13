Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) is pleased to announce that its new Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides production unit, located on its Singapore platform, is now fully operational. This milestone strengthens Arkema's leadership in high-performance polymers, giving the Group the largest transparent polyamide production capacity in Asia.

This successful start-up represents a major step forward for Arkema, as the new unit triples the Group's global production capacity of Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides. This investment of around US$20 million, announced in July 2025, is part of the major growth projects in which Arkema has recently invested to support its strategic roadmap on Specialty Materials.

Designed for operational excellence and reliability, this new unit will enable Arkema to meet the growing demand for sustainable high-performance transparent materials across key markets such as eyewear, AR/VR and smart consumer electronics, industrial filtration, healthcare devices and home appliances.

"We are very proud of this strategic expansion dedicated to transparent polyamides, further strengthening our position as the leading global producer of specialty polyamides", said Laurent Tellier, Senior Vice-President High Performance Polymers and Fluorogases. "It marks the next step in developing our key platform in Singapore, contributing to our strategy to develop local and competitive supply close to our customers in the region."

Rilsan Clear transparent polyamides deliver a unique combination of high performance, aesthetics and sustainability. They offer lightweight, high transparency, flexibility and chemical resistance, while being fully recyclable through Arkema's Virtucycle program. Arkema is the leading producer of bio-based transparent polyamides with its flagship grades Rilsan Clear Rnew G850 and G820, which contain respectively 45% and 62% bio-based carbon origin.

With this additional capacity, Arkema reaffirms its commitment to supporting customers in Asia and worldwide through resilient and competitive local supply chains, while contributing to the transition toward more sustainable materials.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

