Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2025 Interim Dividend: Amounts Per Ordinary Share

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Further to the announcement on 3 September 2025 of the 2025 interim dividend of 0.60c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 0.4471 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 0.8330 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7452 and US$1=C$1.3884.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 9 January 2026, being the record date for this interim dividend.

The payment date of the 2025 interim dividend is Friday 30 January 2026.

