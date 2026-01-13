Anzeige
Ecora Resources PLC Announces 2025 Interim Dividend: Amounts Per Ordinary Share

2025 Interim Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Further to the announcement on 3 September 2025 of the 2025 interim dividend of 0.60c per ordinary share, the equivalent of this interim dividend, in Sterling is 0.4471 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 0.8330 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7452 and US$1=C$1.3884.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 9 January 2026, being the record date for this interim dividend.

The payment date of the 2025 interim dividend is Friday 30 January 2026.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary


Website:


www.ecora-resources.com


FTI Consulting


+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-2025-interim-dividend-amounts-per-ordinary-share-1126596

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
