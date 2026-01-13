Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 09:19
6,520 Euro
-1,51 % -0,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 09:22 Uhr
119 Leser
Kitron ASA: New share capital registered

(2026-01-13) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements made by Kitron ASA (the "Company" or "Kitron") on 19 November 2025 regarding the entering into agreement to, through its subsidiary Kitron Holding AB, acquire DeltaNordic AB (the "Transaction"), and on 12 January 2026 regarding completion of the Transaction and issuance of consideration shares.

The share capital increase pertaining to the consideration shares has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today. The Company's new registered share capital following the registration is NOK 21,870,247.10 divided into 218,702,471 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the Company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


